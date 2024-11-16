Megyn Kelly's Relationship With Trump Just Keeps Getting Weirder

If you were surprised by Megyn Kelly's support for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, you're not alone. After all, Trump has made no secret of his disdain for her in the past — just as Kelly made it clear that a major reason why she left Fox News was because of businessman-turned-president attacks on her.

On the off chance that you've forgotten about the animosity between Kelly and Trump, it began back in 2015. At the time, Trump was in the running for the Republican nominee, and Kelly served as a moderator for that year's first Republican debate. Kelly took the opportunity to question some of the ways Trump had referred to women he didn't like (including terms like "fat pigs" and "disgusting animals"). Unsurprisingly, Trump was less than thrilled. What ensued was a barrage of attacks against the journalist, and in one interview with CNN, he questioned her intelligence before making a comment that angered, well, just about everyone. The comment in question? "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her ... wherever." Even Roger Ailes (that is, the late Fox founder accused by several women of sexual harassment) implored Trump to apologize.

The feuding two eventually patched things up in an interview, and he apologized for referring to her as a "bimbo." After initially seeming forgetful that he'd said it on a number of occasions, he conceded with a sheepish, "Excuse me." Makeup aside, though, Kelly later told "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she no longer wanted to put herself in a position to go through any of that again and that the ordeal had played a role in her Fox exit. Fast-forward to 2024, and she shocked us all by singing the very same man's praises.