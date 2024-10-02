The Dead Giveaway Don Trump Jr. & CNN's Kaitlan Collins Can't Stand Each Other

Donald Trump's apparent dislike of Kaitlan Collins, a reporter for CNN, runs in the family. Although Don Jr. spent much of October 1 showering J.D. Vance with praise before and after the Vice Presidential debate, he wasn't feeling as jovial during his post-debate interview with Collins — and she definitely matched his energy. During a conversation covering everything from Donald's assassination attempt to Vance's debate performance, Collins repeatedly offered corrections to Don Jr.'s talking points, including the claim that the media was responsible for his father's assassination attempts. "No one wants the threats against his life to happen, but you can't blame the media for those threats; there's been no evidence," she countered. She also brought up the fact that Vance, in the past, compared Donald to Hitler, after Don Jr. criticized the media for attaching that title to his dad.

Tapper: Well.. that was a lot pic.twitter.com/qgJ85uc9HH — Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2024

Although the entire conversation between Collins and Don Jr. was brimming with tension, the dead giveaway that they weren't exactly feeling each other occurred at the end of the interview. As the reporter thanked Don Jr. for his time and tossed the interview back to her in-studio colleague, Jake Tapper, she seemingly rolled her eyes in frustration. Although it was subtle, and possibly not even intentional, it's clear the their interaction wasn't exactly pleasant for her. Neither was it for Don Jr., who not only seemed more than ready for the back-and-forth to end, but whom blinked absently until he got his wish. Leaving no room for confusion, he also shot her one final look of disdain.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Collins challenged a Trump.