Karoline Leavitt And Kaitlan Collins' Brutal Feud Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Bowling For Soup was right when they sang that "high school never ends," because the politicians in the U.S. seem to forget that they are all adults and should, therefore, act like it. From President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance's chaotic Oval Office meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Trump's feud with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, there's never a peaceful moment in the political world.

That also goes for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins. These two women aren't afraid to let the (metaphorical) fists fly and their ongoing feud seems to only be gaining speed. In fact, Collins' list of enemies keeps growing, but it's her beef with Leavitt that's currently in the spotlight. Leavitt and Collins' recent spat happened during a press briefing.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Collins asked Leavitt if there was any actual evidence that former president Joe Biden's pardons were signed with an autopen and done so without him knowing. Trump had claimed on Truth Social in the early hours of March 17, 2025, that this was true, saying, "Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!" According to MSNBC, an autopen is basically a device that can duplicate someone's signature and is used when there are too many articles to sign by freehand. In true Leavitt fashion, she ended her response to Collins' query about evidence with a snarky retort: "You're a reporter. You should find out."