Karoline Leavitt's Bedhead Can't Distract From Her Worst Press Briefing Outfit Yet
Does the TikTok viral phrase "Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things" ring true for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt? On March 20, Leavitt took questions from a gaggle of reporters regarding President Donald Trump's executive order to, in his own words, "begin eliminating the federal Department of Education once and for all" (via New York Times). A tall order, indeed.
True to form, Leavitt did not back down when asked what she had to say to critics of the president's education plan. "Where was their criticism of our nation's failing test scores for the last several decades?" she fired back, per C-SPAN. Sadly, the quick comebacks the public has come to expect from Leavitt were still no match for the distraction that was her bedhead hair and buttoned-up "Steel Magnolias" adjacent outfit.
.@PressSec Karoline Leavitt: "The Department of Education will be much smaller than it is today...when it comes to student loans and Pell Grants, those will still be run out of the Department of Education...any critical functions of the department...will remain." pic.twitter.com/QKCLMtdNfa
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2025
Yep, Leavitt's go-to grandma look strikes again — only this time, her granny-style baby blue cardigan and pleated skirt set also came with a side of windswept hair that was in serious need of brushing. "Gone with the Wind," anyone?
Karoline Leavitt's fashion game could benefit from an executive order
During her short time as White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt has been guilty of committing some serious missteps with outfits that totally missed the mark and even an unfortunate makeup fail. (Leavitt, back away from the eyeliner and undereye concealer.) Sadly, the 'fit she chose for speaking to the press on March 20 did not do any favors to help her already fledgling fashion game.
"Good gawd! It's the Stepford wives mixed with Marsha Brady and they all go shopping at Ross on Saturdays," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said about Leavitt and her famous blondtourage of assistants, Sonny Joy and Kieghan Nangle. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "Who are the other two, why do they all look the same, why the same hair shade and why is each one dressed in one color, and why do the colors match the street, the curb, and the grass? (Are these HOA rules or something?)" Perhaps an executive order to eliminate Leavitt's granny sweaters is next on the docket? Let's make the White House press secretary fashion great again!