Karoline Leavitt's Bedhead Can't Distract From Her Worst Press Briefing Outfit Yet

Does the TikTok viral phrase "Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things" ring true for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt? On March 20, Leavitt took questions from a gaggle of reporters regarding President Donald Trump's executive order to, in his own words, "begin eliminating the federal Department of Education once and for all" (via New York Times). A tall order, indeed.

True to form, Leavitt did not back down when asked what she had to say to critics of the president's education plan. "Where was their criticism of our nation's failing test scores for the last several decades?" she fired back, per C-SPAN. Sadly, the quick comebacks the public has come to expect from Leavitt were still no match for the distraction that was her bedhead hair and buttoned-up "Steel Magnolias" adjacent outfit.

.@PressSec Karoline Leavitt: "The Department of Education will be much smaller than it is today...when it comes to student loans and Pell Grants, those will still be run out of the Department of Education...any critical functions of the department...will remain." pic.twitter.com/QKCLMtdNfa — CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2025

Yep, Leavitt's go-to grandma look strikes again — only this time, her granny-style baby blue cardigan and pleated skirt set also came with a side of windswept hair that was in serious need of brushing. "Gone with the Wind," anyone?