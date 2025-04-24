Karoline Leavitt Tries To Bridge Age Gap With Her Husband In Stuffy Old Lady Outfit
Karoline Leavitt may have secured herself in the history books as the youngest-ever person to be appointed as White House press secretary, but she's certainly not dressing the part. Born in 1997, she's a certified Gen-Z through and through — yet you'd never guess that from the way she presents herself at the podium. In fact, it appears that she's hell-bent on dressing decades beyond her age, and the theory practically writes itself: her husband, Nicholas Riccio, is 32 years her senior. Yes, thirty-two.
Now, anyone paying attention would know that Leavitt's press room fashion has always been questionable at best. One day, she donned an old lady jacket that looked like it was ripped from Ainsley Earhardt's closet. Another day, she appeared to have confused the White House for an '80s pajama party by sporting an ill-fitting baggy blue dress. The cherry on top is her latest look, composed of a pastel checkered tweed dress paired with a light cardigan and neutral pumps. We don't know about you, but it's a full grandma-core moment. Not only did the colors drain her complexion, but the fit did not do her figure any favors. What's even more interesting is that the hemline of the dress sat just above the knee, a far cry from the more leggy looks she opts for when she's feeling bold, which rarely happens these days — in case you haven't noticed.
@annainthewhitehouse
At this point, Leavitt's efforts to age herself appear intentional — too deliberate, even. If she's dressing for the man she married and not the job she has, well, mission accomplished. But she should know that people are starting to talk.
Even her critics have noticed that she dressed 'like a grandma'
With Karoline Leavitt seemingly determined to blur the age gap between her and her much-older husband, Nicholas Riccio, her critics have started catching on — and they're not holding back. When she stepped out of the West Wing to face reporters in her latest granny-core ensemble, many of them took it as an opportunity to drag her. And they pounced — hard. "She's wearing a granny dress. All she needs are big pearls, a straw hat and gloves," one person on TikTok quipped. "She's 27 but dressing like she's 72," chimed in another. There's even one critic who clocked what she's presumably attempting to do all this time. "She dresses like she's her husband's age," they mused. Yikes!
Whether any of this actually gets under Leavitt's skin is anyone's guess. In fairness to her, she's already weathered public disapproval about her marriage, including late-night jabs from the likes of Jimmy Kimmel. But if you ask her yourself, the hefty age difference is a total non-issue. "I mean, it's a very atypical love story, but he's incredible," she said during a "The Megyn Kelly Show" appearance. "He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend, and he's my rock. He's built a very successful business himself, so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career." It's a touching sentiment, that's for sure, but we wonder if he's co-signing her outfits, too.