Karoline Leavitt Dons Leggy Press Briefing Outfit In Tasteless Mini-Dress

Since joining Donald Trump's administration as press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has worn more outfits that missed the mark than we can count. Leavitt seemingly doesn't quite know how to dress for her role, and her ensemble at her latest press briefing is the perfect encapsulation of her serious style struggle.

On April 11, Leavitt took to the podium to speak to the press. From the waist up, it seemed like Leavitt was aging herself with yet another frumpy outfit. Yet, when a camera angle revealed what was going on behind the podium, it became clear that this outfit was a bit of a contradiction in all the wrong ways. Not only did this dress look way too old for a 27-year-old from the top, but on the bottom, it was actually one of her shortest press briefing hemlines yet. This confusing juxtaposition of elements successfully represents Leavitt's fashion-related floundering. The ensemble is both a bit too buttoned-up and too skimpy for a White House press briefing. And, we think it's time for Leavitt to channel her blonde hair twin Goldilocks and finds a wardrobe that is "just right."

