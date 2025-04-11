Karoline Leavitt Dons Leggy Press Briefing Outfit In Tasteless Mini-Dress
Since joining Donald Trump's administration as press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has worn more outfits that missed the mark than we can count. Leavitt seemingly doesn't quite know how to dress for her role, and her ensemble at her latest press briefing is the perfect encapsulation of her serious style struggle.
On April 11, Leavitt took to the podium to speak to the press. From the waist up, it seemed like Leavitt was aging herself with yet another frumpy outfit. Yet, when a camera angle revealed what was going on behind the podium, it became clear that this outfit was a bit of a contradiction in all the wrong ways. Not only did this dress look way too old for a 27-year-old from the top, but on the bottom, it was actually one of her shortest press briefing hemlines yet. This confusing juxtaposition of elements successfully represents Leavitt's fashion-related floundering. The ensemble is both a bit too buttoned-up and too skimpy for a White House press briefing. And, we think it's time for Leavitt to channel her blonde hair twin Goldilocks and finds a wardrobe that is "just right."
Some people believe Karoline Leavitt looks very different since becoming press secretary
As the youngest White House press secretary, it's easy to understand why Karoline Leavitt may want to dress a bit more mature while giving her press briefings. And, in some ways, this dress was, in fact, a bit on the mature side. The tweed fabric, the high neck, the stuffy buttons — half of the outfit this like something plucked right out of Emily Gilmore's closet. The miniskirt, however, was more like something out of Kimberly Guilfoyle's wardrobe. It's clear that Leavitt wants to both look professional and fit in with the MAGA crowd. And, so far, the result is some seriously unfocused style.
Leavitt has been getting some flak on the internet for her 'Mar-A-Lago face' transformation as of late. Many folks believe that Leavitt appears to be getting blonder, adding filler to her face, and leaning more and more into the "Republican makeup" trend. And, some netizens think that her new aesthetic is making her appear much older than her twenties. Whether her goal is to look older or just to fit in with those around her is unclear, but one thing is for sure: from her wardrobe to her makeup, Leavitt could use a fresh start.