4 Times Karoline Leavitt Aged Herself With Frumpy Outfits

It's pretty clear Karoline Leavitt's personal style leans classic, and we'll be the first to say she's sported some cute lewks since becoming Donald Trump's press secretary. However, there have also been a few occasions when she's ended up looking more frumpy than fashionable.

We'll start with the plummy Zara ensemble she picked for her very first news conference. On paper, it was fine, and the color was a bold choice. However, that's where the positives ended. The particular suit she picked wasn't particularly flattering for her petite frame (to get an idea of just how short Leavitt is, we refer you to the height difference between her and Lara Trump), and the boxiness ended up drowning her. Had it been more cinched in, that might have helped. Granted, the blazer did have a cinching belt detail at the back, but it was incredibly subtle from the front. Likewise, if the pants had been palazzos, that could have created a longer, less frumpy line.

Another offender to this look? The shoes. While Leavitt actually styled the very same pair of shoes in a more youthful way when she addressed reporters outside the West Wing in early February 2025 (on that particular occasion, she went for an all-black look with diamante detailing both on her jacket collar and on the shoes), pairing them with her already-figure-shortening purple suit only made her look even shorter. Mary Janes can be cute, but because they draw a straight horizontal line across a wearer's foot, they create the illusion of much shorter legs. On a taller gal (think Kate Middleton), not quite as noticeable. On Leavitt ... noticeable. Had she picked a pair of heels without a strap, that would have given the illusion of some height.