Karoline Leavitt's Height Difference Next To Lara Trump Caused Quite The Stir

It's no secret that President Donald J. Trump has a thing about height. Over the years, he has often boasted about his stature and that of his children, although Donald once accidentally confirmed that he was jealous of his youngest son Barron's height. The president is often surrounded by tall people, and even his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, stands at a staggering 5 feet, 11 inches tall. When White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posed beside leggy Lara in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, it caused quite the stir — and it wasn't because of one of her unfortunate makeup fails or outfits that totally missed the mark.

During the inaugural episode of Lara's Fox News show "My View with Lara Trump," Leavitt gave viewers a tour of the historical room in the West Wing of the White House. Later, Lara posted a photo of herself with Leavitt during the momentous occasion. "SO excited to share the stories of these three INCREDIBLE women who are making big moves in our country alongside @realdonaldtrump," Lara penned in part. Alas, it appeared many social media users were more excited about the MAGA women's drastic height difference. "Lara Trump... tall, lean and mean. Karoline Leavitt small but MIGHTY," one Instagram user commented.