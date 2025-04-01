Karoline Leavitt's 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Transformation Ignites A Fiery Internet War

Maybe it's something in the water (or the Diet Coke), but the women who associate most closely with Donald Trump all tend to take on an eerie Stepford Wife quality after a while. Karoline Leavitt's transformation since becoming White House press secretary has even ignited a shady plastic surgery rumor. Where once her face had a natural, wholesome quality, Leavitt now appears to have acquired what's being called "Mar-a-Lago Face." The phenomenon refers to the overly Botoxed, plumped-lip and eyebrow-heavy look that comes from hours of cosmetic procedures. For instance, Kimberly Guilfoyle can't escape plastic surgery rumors either, considering how severe she looks now compared to her early days as an attorney.

On social media, some poke fun at Leavitt's alleged enhancements, while others staunchly defend the country's youngest-ever press secretary. Falling into the first category are users like humorist Paul Rudnick, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It's been scientifically proven: every time Karoline Leavitt tells a lie, her hair gets bigger and blonder. Every time she says 'common sense' her lips expand to twice their normal size. She'll be appearing as a balloon in the next Macy's parade."

Similarly, one Threads user shared photos of Leavitt before and after entering the political sphere, lamenting, "She was pretty before and it's like the light in [her] eyes is gone she is only 28." Some followers concurred: "She looks old," noted one, while another added, "She looked cute. Now she's downright scary." Several users claimed that Leavitt's nose seemed to have been fixed to an unnatural thinness, similar to Michael Jackson's infamous nose job. But many others defended Leavitt against the onslaught of snark. What she's doing, they say, is more important than how she looks.