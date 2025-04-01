Karoline Leavitt's 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Transformation Ignites A Fiery Internet War
Maybe it's something in the water (or the Diet Coke), but the women who associate most closely with Donald Trump all tend to take on an eerie Stepford Wife quality after a while. Karoline Leavitt's transformation since becoming White House press secretary has even ignited a shady plastic surgery rumor. Where once her face had a natural, wholesome quality, Leavitt now appears to have acquired what's being called "Mar-a-Lago Face." The phenomenon refers to the overly Botoxed, plumped-lip and eyebrow-heavy look that comes from hours of cosmetic procedures. For instance, Kimberly Guilfoyle can't escape plastic surgery rumors either, considering how severe she looks now compared to her early days as an attorney.
On social media, some poke fun at Leavitt's alleged enhancements, while others staunchly defend the country's youngest-ever press secretary. Falling into the first category are users like humorist Paul Rudnick, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It's been scientifically proven: every time Karoline Leavitt tells a lie, her hair gets bigger and blonder. Every time she says 'common sense' her lips expand to twice their normal size. She'll be appearing as a balloon in the next Macy's parade."
Similarly, one Threads user shared photos of Leavitt before and after entering the political sphere, lamenting, "She was pretty before and it's like the light in [her] eyes is gone she is only 28." Some followers concurred: "She looks old," noted one, while another added, "She looked cute. Now she's downright scary." Several users claimed that Leavitt's nose seemed to have been fixed to an unnatural thinness, similar to Michael Jackson's infamous nose job. But many others defended Leavitt against the onslaught of snark. What she's doing, they say, is more important than how she looks.
Social media supporters want people to leave Karoline Leavitt alone
While it would certainly seem that Karoline Leavitt is among the GOP stars who went overboard with cosmetic procedures, her supporters cry foul when the topic comes up on social media. Many feel that commenting on a woman's looks is a mean-girl move. As one user cheekily asserted on Threads, "Hey, inclusive Democrat, are you body-shaming? Ya, you certainly are." Another pointed out that the Trump staffer has a lot on her plate, noting, "She's still beautiful first of all. [...] She's raising a small child, not [too] far off from postpartum with an insanely stressful job. Why do people always wanna put a girl down."
But the one issue no one seemed to touch on is why Mar-a-Lago Face exists in the first place. All the women in the president's inner circle grew up hearing messages of self-acceptance and girl power. Why have they decided they need to sport the exact same overly made-up and eerily wrinkle-free look? Are they trying to emulate First Lady Melania Trump, who swears she's never had plastic surgery despite rampant rumors to the contrary?
Or are they simply trying to stay on their boss' good side, since looks are everything to him? Namesake son Donald Trump Jr. even reportedly dumped fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle because her attention-grabbing style didn't fit in with the family. Thus, is Leavitt worried about losing her plum job if she doesn't keep up with her lip filler appointments? Here's hoping that's not the case, and that once her time on Team Trump is over, she will embrace her natural beauty again.