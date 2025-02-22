Karoline Leavitt's Transformation Has Ignited A Shady Plastic Surgery Rumor
It's no secret that Karoline Leavitt has undergone quite the professional transformation. In 2019, during Trump's first administration, Leavitt was relegated to the modest role of a presidential speechwriter. Eventually, however, she climbed the ranks, securing a position as Kayleigh McEnany's assistant press secretary. "I helped prepare Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for high-pressure briefings [and] fought against the biased mainstream media," she said about the role on her now-defunct website dedicated to her 2022 run for Congress (via BBC). Now, she has something else to fight: speculation about the state of her face.
But make no mistake — her appearance has undergone quite the transformation, too. When pundits, politicians, and the public alike aren't weighing in on Leavitt's flashy diamond engagement ring, her unfortunate makeup fails, and even her massive age-gap romance with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, they're also hashing out a shady plastic surgery rumor. "What the HELL has Karoline Leavitt done with her looks?! A nose job and god knows what else. She's gone full Kardashian & not in a good way. Compare what she used to look like," one Twitter user wrote.
Karoline Leavitt's nose could be a result of plastic surgery or contouring
Did she or didn't she?! All eyes were on Karoline Leavitt during her first official White House press briefing. Right out of the gate, she announced to a room full of longtime journalists and reporters that the new administration would give a highly-coveted front-row seat to "new media voices," including "independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators." Others, however, were far more concerned with Leavitt's appearance, namely her seemingly shrinking schnauze. "I can't stop staring at Karoline Leavitt's nose. It's so tiny," one Twitter user penned. Meanwhile, another wrote, "I'm normally the absolute LAST person to make fun of someone's appearance... but whoever did Karoline Leavitt's nose job needs to be banned from ever touching a scalpel again." YIKES.
While Leavitt has yet to comment on all of the sniffer chatter at the time of this writing, it's entirely possible that she achieves the barely there beak look by way of her makeup routine. As evidenced in a November 2023 Instagram video aptly titled "MY TV MAKEUP ROUTINE," her technique leans heavily on contouring. While the comments were largely complimentary, some were less approving. "Too much" one unimpressed Instagram user wrote.