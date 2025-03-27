Karoline Leavitt Confuses White House For '80s Pajama Party (& Even We're Embarrassed)

Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has continually missed the mark with outfits that have aged her well beyond her years. On March 27, she took to her Instagram Stories to promote the Podcast Row event at the White House. "Our team has gathered a room full of podcasters with cabinet officials [and] White House officials," she said in a short clip. The baby blue ensemble that Leavitt decided to wear for the occasion distracted from her remarks about the event. She sported a loose-fitting full-length dress with a high collar and full sleeves. Somewhat surprisingly, Leavitt completed the old-timey look with a pair of black high heels, which seemed thematically mismatched with her outfit. The baggy blue dress concealed Leavitt's figure and brought back memories of the old-fashioned high-collared flannel nightgown pajamas that were repopularized in the '80s.

Leavitt earns a hefty salary as Trump's press secretary, and she does use some of that money to buy stylish outfits that do not look straight out of the 1800s. After posting the video in the pajama-like blue dress to her Instagram Stories, Leavitt added an older snap of her wearing a chic dark green pantsuit.

Despite possessing the ability to look fashionable, Leavitt has often opted for an overly conservative aesthetic. Days before donning her frumpy nightgown look, Leavitt wore an old-timey outfit in photos she posted to Instagram to celebrate passing one million followers. She had on a lilac blue sweater and a full-length pleated skirt combo that got trashed in the comments. "Fire your stylist. You're 27yo. This outfit is giving Nana having brunch at the club," one Instagram user wrote. Of course, that was not the only outfit that led to Leavitt being roasted.