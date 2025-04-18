Karoline Leavitt's Latest Old Lady Jacket Looks Ripped From Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt's Closet
Another day, another Karoline Leavitt outfit that misses the mark. Leavitt shared a photo on her Instagram story of her walking through the White House carrying a Starbucks coffee cup and her phone in one hand. Our guess is that she was going for a girl boss, power move look. But it's really let down by her outfit. She went with a boxy blue tweed jacket with big buttons. It's a jacket silhouette and style that "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt has worn before, and it didn't work for her either.
But in Earhardt's defense, at least she skipped the fringe on her jackets while Leavitt went all in. The press secretary may have been going for an elegant Jackie O look, but all it's doing is giving Chico's and Talbots vibes, and the outfit makes Leavitt look older than she really is. We hope that Leavitt can start getting inspiration from Earhardt's more tailored and age-appropriate looks instead of seeming to model the least flattering ones.
Karoline Leavitt's unflattering looks are seen by some as undermining Donald Trump's policies
Karoline Leavitt's blue jacket that we wished she'd left on the rack looks like it is by Milly, and it's available on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue for $276.50. Sadly, this isn't the first time that Leavitt has worn a boxy, broad-shouldered shape, big buttoned, and textured fabric that aged her. Another standout time was the red dress that she wore back in January.
Not only was the red dress not flattering on Leavitt, but it was reportedly made in China. That by itself wouldn't be that big of a deal if a large part of Donald Trump's trade policy, which Leavitt has been espousing as his press secretary, has been putting tariffs on much of the world, including China. Zhang Zhishen, who is the Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Indonesia, pointed out the hypocrisy when he shared a picture of Leavitt in the red dress to X, formerly Twitter, and said: "The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product."
We can't be sure if this blue jacket is also from China (or if her red dress was officially confirmed as made in China), but we do know that Leavitt's blue Milly jacket is listed on Saks Fifth Avenue's website as "imported." While Milly makes much of their clothing in the U.S., their knitwear, presumably like the tweed knit jacket that Leavitt wore, is made overseas. Exactly where, we don't know, but if Leavitt keeps wearing styles like this, it seems like it's just going to keep getting her negative attention.