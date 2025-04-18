Karoline Leavitt's Latest Old Lady Jacket Looks Ripped From Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt's Closet

Karoline Leavitt's blue jacket that we wished she'd left on the rack looks like it is by Milly, and it's available on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue for $276.50. Sadly, this isn't the first time that Leavitt has worn a boxy, broad-shouldered shape, big buttoned, and textured fabric that aged her. Another standout time was the red dress that she wore back in January.

Advertisement

Not only was the red dress not flattering on Leavitt, but it was reportedly made in China. That by itself wouldn't be that big of a deal if a large part of Donald Trump's trade policy, which Leavitt has been espousing as his press secretary, has been putting tariffs on much of the world, including China. Zhang Zhishen, who is the Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Indonesia, pointed out the hypocrisy when he shared a picture of Leavitt in the red dress to X, formerly Twitter, and said: "The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product."

We can't be sure if this blue jacket is also from China (or if her red dress was officially confirmed as made in China), but we do know that Leavitt's blue Milly jacket is listed on Saks Fifth Avenue's website as "imported." While Milly makes much of their clothing in the U.S., their knitwear, presumably like the tweed knit jacket that Leavitt wore, is made overseas. Exactly where, we don't know, but if Leavitt keeps wearing styles like this, it seems like it's just going to keep getting her negative attention.

Advertisement