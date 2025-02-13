We're Begging Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt To Drop This Unflattering Fashion Trend

Ainsley Earhardt knows how to turn heads with her style, but there's one fashion trend we're seriously begging for her to ditch. The "Fox & Friends" host often stuns in tailored dresses and skirts that either showcase her toned arms and/or killer legs. However, she also seems to be a big fan of jackets — specifically those old-fashioned-looking blazers that, unfortunately, don't do her justice. For instance, her 2025 interview with First Lady Melania Trump saw Earhardt don a baby pink blazer, which she wore with white pants and nude pumps. While the ensemble was appropriate, it didn't flatter Earhardt as the blazer seemed to age her slightly. Trump, on the other hand, looked gorge in her black skirt suit and matching heels.

Less than a month after that interview aired, Earhardt sported a similar jacket while filming another episode of "Fox & Friends." This time, she opted for a neon pink tweed blazer styled with a plain white top and matching pants. Once again, the outfit fell short, as it looked extremely tacky on the Fox stalwart and didn't complement her skin tone. She also wore a blue tweed blazer during a "Fox & Friends" episode earlier that January. To Earhardt's credit, the blue jacket was much better than her neon pink ensemble, but still not quite her most flattering outfit. She completed the look with a white top and dark slacks while keeping her jacket unbuttoned. Having worn more elegant and timeless pieces on her show, it's clear that Earhardt could benefit from leaning more into those styles.