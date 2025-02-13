We're Begging Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt To Drop This Unflattering Fashion Trend
Ainsley Earhardt knows how to turn heads with her style, but there's one fashion trend we're seriously begging for her to ditch. The "Fox & Friends" host often stuns in tailored dresses and skirts that either showcase her toned arms and/or killer legs. However, she also seems to be a big fan of jackets — specifically those old-fashioned-looking blazers that, unfortunately, don't do her justice. For instance, her 2025 interview with First Lady Melania Trump saw Earhardt don a baby pink blazer, which she wore with white pants and nude pumps. While the ensemble was appropriate, it didn't flatter Earhardt as the blazer seemed to age her slightly. Trump, on the other hand, looked gorge in her black skirt suit and matching heels.
Less than a month after that interview aired, Earhardt sported a similar jacket while filming another episode of "Fox & Friends." This time, she opted for a neon pink tweed blazer styled with a plain white top and matching pants. Once again, the outfit fell short, as it looked extremely tacky on the Fox stalwart and didn't complement her skin tone. She also wore a blue tweed blazer during a "Fox & Friends" episode earlier that January. To Earhardt's credit, the blue jacket was much better than her neon pink ensemble, but still not quite her most flattering outfit. She completed the look with a white top and dark slacks while keeping her jacket unbuttoned. Having worn more elegant and timeless pieces on her show, it's clear that Earhardt could benefit from leaning more into those styles.
Ainsley Earhardt looks better in timeless blazers and pantsuits
For her interview with singer Andrea Bocelli promoting his new album "Duets" in October 2024, Ainsley Earhardt looked effortlessly chic in a dressy blazer paired with straight-leg pants. On her Instagram page, she posted a photo of the two of them together (above left) while showcasing her sleek, all-white outfit. Earlier in July, the "Fox & Friends" host — who looks nearly unrecognizable with dark hair — turned heads with her stunning ensemble while covering the 2024 Republican National Convention live in Wisconsin. Posing alongside her co-hosts, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy, Earhardt donned a cream pinstriped suit by Veronica Beard, which suited her frame and highlighted her features (above right). "Love this outfit!!!" gushed one fan, while another agreed, saying her "Pantsuit is stunning."
Fast forward to January 2025, Earhardt once again showcased her impeccable style in a statement-making outfit while reporting on the second inauguration of President Donald Trump. The news personality rocked a striking red pantsuit before showing off her assets in a skin-baring red dress at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, which she attended with her fiancé, Sean Hannity. Under a photo of Earhardt posing with her family in Washington, D.C., fans flooded the comments with praise for her style. "Gorgeous in red!!!" exclaimed one user, while another added, "The red suit! Perfection!"