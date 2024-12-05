Times Fox & Friends Host Ainsley Earhardt Showed Off Her Killer Legs
Boasting a multi-decade career in journalism, Ainsley Earhardt has had quite a transformation, from a correspondent on "Hannity" to co-host of "Fox & Friends." A proud mother and devout Christian, Earhardt is always ready and willing to defend her beliefs and stand up for controversial leaders like President Donald Trump. Maintaining her spot on the small screen often involves keeping her appearance toned, tanned, and bleached blond. This also leaves plenty of room for Earhardt to show off her amazing gams.
Under the guise of performing heavy-hitting interviews with members of the political elite — from Melania Trump to Ron DeSantis — Earhardt has a knack for wearing outfits that reveal her immaculate body. Even when not wearing makeup, Earhardt looks great, leaving many to wonder how the working mom has time to do it all. Here are some of the best outfits Earhardt has worn to show off her killer legs.
Ainsley Earhardt showed off her legs and dancing skills with Gronk
In an Instagram post from October 2023, Ainsley Earhardt is seen posing with "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade and their guests, former NFL tight end Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek. While rocking a black top and ruffled red skirt, Earhardt seems happy to show off those famous legs. She even got to put them to use when Gronkowski challenged the co-hosts to a dance-off during the interview.
Kostek and Gronkowski were on air promoting the launch of their new joint venture, Voomerang, a nonprofit that pairs celebrities and charities looking for endorsement. As part of the promotion, Kostek said on "Fox & Friends," "In the spirit of giving, we wanted to dance." The model then led the crew in a quick and easy slide step, allowing Earhardt to show viewers that she can really get her groove on — even in high heels. The moves ended with hands on hips, shaking from side to side — letting Earhardt display her fully toned figure.
Ainsley Earhardt interviews Ron DeSantis with her legs on display
In July of 2023, Ainsley Earhardt sat down with the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and his wife, Casey DeSantis. Wearing an icy powder blue dress, Earhardt once again took the opportunity to reveal her toned calves. Pairing the look with nude stilettos, it almost gives the appearance she is barefoot, but still somehow incredibly classy.
During the Fox News interview, the couple from Florida discussed a wide array of topics, from Casey's cancer diagnosis to pushing back against mainstream media. The interview took place in Tallahassee, Florida, during Ron's short-lived presidential campaign. However, it was Casey who stole the show with a clear and coherent response as to why she supports her husband running for the highest office in the land. "We feel that if we can do something to ... preserve our American Republic ... we're going to do it. We're going to fight for your family, we're going to fight for our family, and we're going to fight for America going forward." Ron dropped out of the presidential race six months later.
Ainsley Earhardt shows off her legs in the spirit of Christmas
Back in December of 2022, Ainsley Earhardt sat down with author Megan Alexander to dish about Christmas. Whereas Alexander is dressed for the winter occasion in the photo above — wearing a red sweater dress and black tights — Earhardt went for a bolder choice. In a bright pink dress that reveals her bare legs, Earhardt seems ready to head to Cabo instead of all decked out to celebrate Christmas.
Both Alexander and Earhardt have written children's books. Earhardt is responsible for three easily available children's books, "Through Your Eyes: My Child's Gift to Me," "Take Heart My Child: A Mother's Dream," and "I'm So Glad You Were Born." Alexander boasts a smaller collection of just two children's books, both revolving around family, and one dedicated to the magic of Christmas in a small town.
Ainsley Earhardt shows off her killer legs while selling her books
Speaking of the books Ainsley Earhardt has written, she used the platform of her own show, "Fox & Friends," to promote a special edition of one of them. In an Instagram post shared on October 15, 2024, Earhardt wrote, "I want to thank Barnes & Noble for this new, exclusive keepsake edition of I'm So Glad You Were Born. It has an additional 8 bonus pages for you to add photos or to have loved ones sign a note for the recipient or for them to fill in their own memories, dreams, prayers and Bible verses."
In the accompanying photo, Earhardt can be seen beaming, proudly holding up her book while her fellow co-hosts all point and smile. In a gorgeous royal purple dress, Earhardt is once again showing off her glowing gams. It's enough to give any audience a bit of whiplash to see her baring so much skin — the slit in her dress reveals much of her upper thigh — while also promoting a wholesome children's book that comes with accompanying Bible studies. Good thing her legs look great!
Ainsley Earhardt bares her legs for an interview with Donald Trump
When Donald Trump came to do a casual sit-down interview with the hosts of "Fox & Friends" on October 18, 2024, Ainsley Earhardt once again paired a short dress with nude heels. Looking tan and healthy, in the above photo, Earhardt is seen wearing a muted purple garment that appears to be a loose interpretation of a wrap dress. And, once again, it did an amazing job of showing off her bronzed knees and calves. In fact, Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade also look like they applied some bronzer in anticipation of sitting with the orange-hued President Trump.
During the interview, it was mentioned by Trump that he got help writing his speech for the Al Smith charity dinner from a few "people from Fox," although the media outlet denied this. Releasing a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for the network confirmed "that no employee or freelancer wrote the jokes." It was later alleged that comedian Nick Di Paolo possibly aided Trump with his speech. Di Paolo has previously written jokes for Fox News host Greg Gutfeld but is not officially affiliated with the news network.