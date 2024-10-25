Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Has Seriously Transformed

After much speculation, Vanity Fair appeared to verify in 2020 that Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity were indeed an item. The magazine spoke to four staffers, past and present, who revealed that the rumors were very much true. "I knew they were involved," claimed one anonymous source. "I saw it when we were all together."

Tongues had started wagging when Earhardt, who recently went viral for a make-up free snap, began broadcasting from the basement of Hannity's Long Island home during the pandemic. And they added fuel to the fire when they attended the wedding of colleagues Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet together via the rather indiscreet method of helicopter.

Hannity refused to comment on the matter in a brief statement through a spokesperson for Fox News. Yet, Earhardt decided to outright deny the relationship in a separate statement: "Right now I am focused on raising my daughter. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate." But this appeared to be a case of doth protest too much, as over the next four years, they were continually pictured by each other's sides. And in 2024, the Daily Mail reported via an insider that despite Hannity's relocation to Florida from New York, the pair remained committed to a long-distance romance. "Those two have always been in it for the long haul since they fell in love — only now the haul will be a bit longer."