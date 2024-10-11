Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt Looks So Different Without Makeup

Whether she likes it or not, Ainsley Earhardt has earned the nickname "media's Barbie," and it's pretty easy to see why. The longtime Fox News anchor has long been a darling of the network, and her appearance is undoubtedly part of the package. With her perfectly coiffed blonde hair with not a single strand out of place and vibrant, polished outfits in rainbow colors, she always looks impeccably put together, as if she's just stepped off a magazine cover.

But her look is no accident. According to a childhood friend, Earhardt has always had her makeup on point and dressed to impress, a skill she apparently picked up from her mom. And Earhardt is unapologetic about it, too. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair," she told Elle. "What female wouldn't?" Still, Earhardt wants to be known for more than just her looks — especially by the young women who tune in and dream of being in her shoes someday. "I want that little girl to see it is hard work, it is being kind, it is knowing who you are. It's taken me a long time to get here," she added.

Given her approach to her public image, it's rare to catch Earhardt without a stitch of makeup. But on the rare occasions when she shares more laidback photos, surprise, surprise — she still looks like Barbie.