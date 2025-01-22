Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Shows Off Her Assets In Skin-Baring Red Dress

If there's one thing Ainsley Earhardt knows she looks good in, it's a bright red dress. And while it may not be the most inspired choice of color for festivities surrounding Donald Trump's inauguration, it certainly was the most on-brand. Earhardt wore a floor-length red dress with a low neckline that hung off her shoulders. The gown's tight fit did wonders to emphasize her figure. To show off the look, the "Fox & Friends" co-host posted a carousel of photos to Instagram with the caption, "What a wonderful few days in DC with some of my favorite people. Such a beautiful day for our country and to be an American."

Earhardt tagged a number of fellow Fox friends and co-workers in her pictures, most notably appearing in her resplendent red dress next to her "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones III. She also posed beside the one and only Judge Jeanine Pirro, who shared the frame with host Lisa Boothe of the "The Truth With Lisa Boothe" podcast. She finished off the photo dump with a short video of Donald Trump slow dancing with Melania Trump at a reception full of adoring fans. And while Earhardt is known for some fashion fails, she appeared to have a glamorous time in her revealing red dress. However, we would be remiss if we failed to note the most important person that she posted a photo with during her big weekend in D.C., and that would be none other than her fellow Fox host, and uncomfortably much older fiance, Sean Hannity.