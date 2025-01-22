Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Shows Off Her Assets In Skin-Baring Red Dress
If there's one thing Ainsley Earhardt knows she looks good in, it's a bright red dress. And while it may not be the most inspired choice of color for festivities surrounding Donald Trump's inauguration, it certainly was the most on-brand. Earhardt wore a floor-length red dress with a low neckline that hung off her shoulders. The gown's tight fit did wonders to emphasize her figure. To show off the look, the "Fox & Friends" co-host posted a carousel of photos to Instagram with the caption, "What a wonderful few days in DC with some of my favorite people. Such a beautiful day for our country and to be an American."
Earhardt tagged a number of fellow Fox friends and co-workers in her pictures, most notably appearing in her resplendent red dress next to her "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones III. She also posed beside the one and only Judge Jeanine Pirro, who shared the frame with host Lisa Boothe of the "The Truth With Lisa Boothe" podcast. She finished off the photo dump with a short video of Donald Trump slow dancing with Melania Trump at a reception full of adoring fans. And while Earhardt is known for some fashion fails, she appeared to have a glamorous time in her revealing red dress. However, we would be remiss if we failed to note the most important person that she posted a photo with during her big weekend in D.C., and that would be none other than her fellow Fox host, and uncomfortably much older fiance, Sean Hannity.
Earhardt has never been afraid to show some skin
While Ainsley Earhardt may be a host on a network known for its conservative values, that doesn't mean that she doesn't lean a little liberal when it comes to what she wears. In fact, at Fox's Patriot Awards in 2024, Earhardt showed off even more skin than she did in her aforementioned red dress. She wore a strapless white gown with a slit up the leg that was revealed as she walked the red carpet. The fashion-forward host posted her look to Instagram with the caption, "A great night celebrating the men and women who serve, protect, and honor our country and what it means to be a good and proud American!"
If there's one asset Earhardt can be proud of, it's her killer legs, which have been known to be just as front-and-center in her interviews as her line of questions. Her eye-catching stems fought for Donald Trump's attention while she was interviewing him back in 2018 when he was in hot water after Michael Cohen's plea deal. And she even put them to work when interviewing former football player Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and model Camille Kostek on Fox. she joined the couple to shimmy her legs for charity -– this time showing them off in a bright red skirt. It proves that no matter the occasion, it's good to know that we can always bet it all on Earhardt in red.