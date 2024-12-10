Ainsley Earhardt Showed More Skin Than Ever At Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards

Ainsley Earhardt's chic ensemble at the 2024 Patriot Awards proves she isn't afraid to take some risks and experiment with more daring fashion choices. We usually see the "Fox & Friends" host decked out in classic, tailored pieces that do not show much of her skin and are generally work-appropriate. But at Fox Nation's annual ceremony on December 5, Earhardt dared to show off her sexy side in a white strapless gown that highlighted her chest and accentuated her curves. She opted for a fresh, simple makeup look, with her hair styled sleek-straight and parted to the side, and accessorized with a gold clutch and white silver pumps. On Instagram, Earhardt shared snaps of her red-carpet look along with a heartfelt tribute to this year's award recipients, writing, "A great night celebrating the men and women who serve, protect, and honor our country and what it means to be a good and proud American!"

The look was a stark departure from last year's sparkly one-shoulder gown with a slit that offered a modest glimpse of Earhardt's legs. While she didn't mention which designer created her dress this year, a quick search revealed that Earhardt wore the SIMKHAI Reign Beaded Gown in White, which retails on Editorialist for $995. Fans flocked to her Instagram page to comment on her stunning number, with one fan gushing, "[Love] your dress. You look amazing," while another wrote, "Beautiful Ainsley, classic elegance!" Though strapless styles are a rarity for her, Earhardt is no stranger to showing off her beautiful, toned legs.