Ainsley Earhardt Showed More Skin Than Ever At Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards
Ainsley Earhardt's chic ensemble at the 2024 Patriot Awards proves she isn't afraid to take some risks and experiment with more daring fashion choices. We usually see the "Fox & Friends" host decked out in classic, tailored pieces that do not show much of her skin and are generally work-appropriate. But at Fox Nation's annual ceremony on December 5, Earhardt dared to show off her sexy side in a white strapless gown that highlighted her chest and accentuated her curves. She opted for a fresh, simple makeup look, with her hair styled sleek-straight and parted to the side, and accessorized with a gold clutch and white silver pumps. On Instagram, Earhardt shared snaps of her red-carpet look along with a heartfelt tribute to this year's award recipients, writing, "A great night celebrating the men and women who serve, protect, and honor our country and what it means to be a good and proud American!"
The look was a stark departure from last year's sparkly one-shoulder gown with a slit that offered a modest glimpse of Earhardt's legs. While she didn't mention which designer created her dress this year, a quick search revealed that Earhardt wore the SIMKHAI Reign Beaded Gown in White, which retails on Editorialist for $995. Fans flocked to her Instagram page to comment on her stunning number, with one fan gushing, "[Love] your dress. You look amazing," while another wrote, "Beautiful Ainsley, classic elegance!" Though strapless styles are a rarity for her, Earhardt is no stranger to showing off her beautiful, toned legs.
Ainsley Earhardt loves flaunting her killer legs
Much like Alina Habba, "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt isn't shy about flaunting her killer legs. In October 2024, while promoting her children's book "I'm So Glad You Were Born" on her morning show, Earhardt sported a short purple dress that showcased both her toned arms and long, gorgeous legs. She also went for a leg-baring look when she interviewed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, in July 2023, wearing a dress that highlighted her best asset as she sat cross-legged. In another instance, she put her toned legs on display while sitting down with President-elect Donald Trump on "Fox & Friends," alongside her co-hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Lawrence Jones, in October 2024.
As for what makes Earhardt so confident about flaunting her legs, the broadcast host revealed to My Morning Routine that she loves to stay fit despite her jam-packed schedule. "I try to work out three times a week and attend various workout classes around the city after the show," Earhardt shared. "Sometimes I'll go to Equinox, Orange Theory, or Barry's Bootcamp ... I like to mix it up."
Other Fox News hosts also turned heads at the 2024 Patriot Awards
Ainsley Earhardt isn't the only one who turned heads at this year's Patriot Awards, which aims to celebrate "patriotism by honoring everyday American heroes who have shown dedication to our nation," according to Fox Nation. Her co-host, Carley Shimkus, also wowed in a daring red number with a low neckline and figure-hugging silhouette as she walked the red carpet in New York City on December 5, 2024 (seen above). Judge Jeanine Pirro, likewise, stole the show in her red sequined dress that bared her muscular arms, while Tomi Lahren did just the same in her ruffled gown with a halter neckline. Meanwhile, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner brought the party in her silver mini-dress, which had long fringes at the sleeves and resembled a disco ball.
Even the men showed up in their best red-carpet looks, starting with Earhardt's "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones, who looked dapper in his black and white suit. For his part, Steve Doocy chose a classic black tux but added a patriotic twist to his ensemble, as he sported loafers that were emblazoned with the American flag. "America's Newsroom" anchor Bill Hemmer also commanded attention in his bespoke suit and tie, similar to Sean Hannity, who is believed to be in a relationship with Earhardt that started in 2019. All in all, it was a glamorous night.