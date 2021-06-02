What To Know About Sean Hannity's Girlfriend, Ainsley Earhardt

Although Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have never confirmed it, the two Fox News hosts have reportedly been dating since 2019. Dubbed "the first couple of Fox" by Vanity Fair in 2020, a Fox staffer told the outlet that Earhardt even hosted "Fox & Friends" mid-coronavirus pandemic from the outspoken "Hannity" host'st basement studio. "I knew they were involved. I saw it when we were all together," the staffer said. A friend of Hannity shared to VF, "It wasn't even that hidden."

Both are divorcees, with Hannity announcing his split from his wife of 25 years Jill Rhodes in June 2020, Page Six reported, although friends claimed the ex-couple had legally divorced over a year prior. Earhardt finalized her divorce from ex-husband Will Proctor in 2019, per People. Perfect timing, right? Well, Earhardt maintained in a 2020 statement (via VF), "I am not dating anyone" but did call Hannity "a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate."

Emphasizing in her statement that her focus is on raising the daughter she shares with Proctor, Earhardt is doing the single mom work-life juggle. And then some, it seems. Find out more about Hannity's rumored love interest in the next slide.