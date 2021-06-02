What To Know About Sean Hannity's Girlfriend, Ainsley Earhardt
Although Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have never confirmed it, the two Fox News hosts have reportedly been dating since 2019. Dubbed "the first couple of Fox" by Vanity Fair in 2020, a Fox staffer told the outlet that Earhardt even hosted "Fox & Friends" mid-coronavirus pandemic from the outspoken "Hannity" host'st basement studio. "I knew they were involved. I saw it when we were all together," the staffer said. A friend of Hannity shared to VF, "It wasn't even that hidden."
Both are divorcees, with Hannity announcing his split from his wife of 25 years Jill Rhodes in June 2020, Page Six reported, although friends claimed the ex-couple had legally divorced over a year prior. Earhardt finalized her divorce from ex-husband Will Proctor in 2019, per People. Perfect timing, right? Well, Earhardt maintained in a 2020 statement (via VF), "I am not dating anyone" but did call Hannity "a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate."
Emphasizing in her statement that her focus is on raising the daughter she shares with Proctor, Earhardt is doing the single mom work-life juggle. And then some, it seems. Find out more about Hannity's rumored love interest in the next slide.
Ainsley Earhardt is a small-town girl with a big voice
With a degree in journalism from the University of South Carolina, per Insider, Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt personifies small-town dreams coming true in the big city. First getting her start at her hometown of Columbia, S.C.'s TV station, Earhardt told Insider she worried about audiences' reaction to one affect in particular. "I knew no one in New York City was going to hire me if I had a southern accent," she said.
Awarded the Best Personality of the Year award for her local work, Earhardt joined KENS-TV in 2005 in another Southern state, Texas, before working her way to New York as co-host on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" in 2007. A self-ascribed "traditionalist," Earhardt admitted the struggle of being a conservative in the largely liberal New York City. "I did grow up in a southern Christian background and I have friends from all walks of life, but I will never forget from where I came," she shared with Insider.
Appearing frequently on a segment on alleged beau Sean Hannity's "Hannity" show titled "Ainsley Across America," Earhardt, as a practicing Christian, often adds interjections of "God bless you" to interviewees on-air, an occurrence pointed out by Insider as controversial on other networks. "Ainsley is just full of goodness," offered Deborah Knapp, Earhardt's mentor back at KENS-TV in San Antonio, Texas. "I think people pick up on that, and people are attracted to that."