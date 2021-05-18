Sean Hannity Can't Stand Prince Harry. Here's Why

Prince Harry has ruffled feathers in the U.S. (as well as his home country of England), with conservative American critics taking offense to some of his recent comments.

In a May interview on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert," Harry, who moved to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2019, compared his view of royal life to "The Truman Show" and spoke about being harassed by the American press. Harry seemed to blame his experiences with the media on the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of press.

"I've got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," Harry stated, admitting that he didn't know much about the Constitution yet, but claiming that it was possible to "find a loophole in anything."

"You can capitalize or exploit what's not said rather than uphold what is said," he continued, implying that Americans abuse that freedom. This statement led to backlash from American right-wing figures like Dan Crenshaw, who tweeted: "Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party."

"We fought a war in 1776 so we don't have to care what you say or think," Meghan McCain tweeted. "That being said, you have chosen to seek refuge from your homeland here and thrive because all of what our country has to offer and one of the biggest things is the 1st amendment – show some utter respect."

Sean Hannity wasn't letting Harry's comments go, either.