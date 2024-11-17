Alina Habba Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs
Since entering the media spotlight, Alina Habba has caused quite a stir. She's become a leading MAGA mouthpiece and political pinup. Donald Trump's attorney's inappropriate leg-baring dresses have caused a stir and garnered her almost as much attention as her controversial views and combative shenanigans.
Habba's look changed drastically after becoming Trump's lawyer. She went from conventional and conservative to va-va-voom flesh-flasher. And she's embraced her legal eagle vixen persona. Habba eats up the attention she receives from Trump fans, many of whom focus on her tanned, toned, and long legs. She gives them plenty of opps to oogle, and not surprisingly, they're totally there for it. There are 26.6 million "Alina Habba legs" TikTok posts. Undoubtedly, a lot, even if her feet rule supreme, with a whopping 45.4 million obsessed with the latter. Although, the less said about that, the better, probably.
Trump's fanbase seemingly links Habba's good looks with legal proficiency — which is pretty tenuous given her less-than-stellar courtroom track record. Still, when a bikini pic of the former fashion exec surfaced, it sent X, formerly Twitter, into overdrive. "This is Trump's lawyer. Eat your heart out Biden," a self-professed "Ultra Conservative" captioned a copy of the photo. However, not all were so appreciative. "Her bathing suit, much like her legal Acumen are both as minimal as legally required," a detractor wrote. Still, haters gonna hate, and they're not going to stop her Habba from showing off her killer legs at all and every chance she gets.
Habba's purple mini skirt
Alina Habba showed off her killer legs in a July 2023 Independence Day Instagram post. "3 Musketeers bringing in the 4th," she captioned a pic of her rocking a little purple front button mini skirt and strappy high heel sandals. The attorney was sandwiched between her two besties, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Siggy Flicker and her hair guru, Vicki Rocco.
Flicker and Rocco are a constant fixture at Habba's side and are her biggest cheerleaders. "Can't express enough how proud I am of my beautiful bestie ALINA HABBA! She is everything that this country needs," Flicker raved in an August X tribute. "Strong, gorgeous, smart woman who is a great mother, wife, sister, friend & the greatest defender of the constitution & the greatest president in the history of America....DONALD J TRUMP!" She said that Habba had only just begun her US onslaught. "Pay Attention! She is only getting started!"" Flicker vowed.
She has joined her bestie in becoming a member of Trump's innermost trusted circle. Flicker shared a video of them partying at his Mar-a-Lago 2024 election victory extravaganza. The two women threw their hands in the air and waved 'em like they just didn't care while serenading an appreciative Diet Coke-sipping Trump.
Habba's leopard print golf skirt
Alina Habba let her killer legs do the talking when she hit the course in a teeny tiny leopard print golf skirt in September 2023. "Beautiful day for a beautiful charity. Donate to @curetivityfoundation and help those babies fighting cancer," she captioned a carousel of pictures and a video showing her posing with fellow players and a machete. In the clip, Habba used the machete to uncork a bottle of champagne.
Habba has a problematic golfing history. In November 2023, she was sued by Alice Bianco, a former Trump Corporation employee at the Bedminster golf club. The waitress claimed that in 2021, Habba coerced her into signing an illegal nondisclosure agreement that hushed up allegations of sexual harassment by her supervisor in return for a "paltry sum." Bianco alleged that Habba violated her oath as an attorney so she could gain entrance to Trump's inner sanctum. The lawsuit noted that Habba began publicly representing Trump shortly after the NDA was signed, sealed, and delivered.
"I always conduct myself ethically and acted no differently in this circumstance," Habba insisted in an email to Politico. She settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount in August 2024. "I feel very proud. I'm very grateful to have my life back. This was a three-year-long fight that caused many sleepless nights," Bianco told NOTUS. "I pray that she gets what she deserves."
Habba's crochet pool dress
Alina Habba let it all hang out poolside for a Memorial Day party in May 2024. She shared a pic of herself in a bikini covered in a tiny crochet dress, posing with her brother and sister. "Nice Memorial Day! 3x Habbas for the win," Alina captioned the shot.
Little is known about her siblings, who seemingly prefer to remain out of the spotlight. Still, Alina's brother, Fuad Habba, appears to be a full-blown MAGA man. His Instagram account is private but shows a profile pic of George Washington wearing a red "Make America" baseball cap. Fuad is also posing proudly next to a thumb-wielding grinning Donald Trump in a birthday Instagram tribute Alina posted in February 2024. "Happy Birthday to the most mediocre older brother and Uncle we could all ask for [wink emoji] love you [party emoji]," she captioned photos and a video.
Despite little being known about Alina's family, she shared some (questionable) tales about her childhood during a June 2024 TPUSA Young Women's Leadership Summit. "I was born across the street from a McDonald's, and my father used to take the money that he could have and get a Coke and a pack of peanuts every day so that we could survive," she claimed.
Habba's little green dress
Alina Habba busted out with an LGD to hang with the boys at the PBD Podcast studio in October 2024. Habba paired the short green dress with a green gingham jacket and strappy sandals. "So good to see my friends @pbd.podcast @valuetainment future looks bright! STAY TUNED!" she captioned a pic of herself and the crew. Patrick Bet-David's twice-weekly podcast covers "current events, trending topics, and politics as they relate to life and business." It prides itself on not being MSM and has a distinctly right-wing slant. Donald Trump and Habba are frequent fliers.
Habba caused waves in January 2024 by telling Bet-David she would rather have looks than brains. "I can fake being smart," she said. "I mean, that's the honest truth, and I know it's going to make me, you know, I'm sure there'll be some Washington Post article about it tomorrow and The Daily Beast, my favorite, but listen, you have to be honest, it doesn't hurt to be good looking in this world."
Not surprisingly, haters pounced on Habba's claim. "She doesnt fake being smart very well," one wrote on YouTube. "You can fake being smart when you are surrounded by people who are mediocre," another sniffed."I started to listen bc she said 'you have to honest' and I thought she converted and had seen the light. But yeah, no. So disappointing!" a third chimed in.
Habba's leather church garb
Alina Habba definitely wasn't shy about showing off her killer legs at the Sheridan Church in October 2024. She was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with Eric Trump to preach the gospel according to MAGA. Habba was dressed in a super short leather mini dress and sky-high strappy platform shoes — an interesting choice of attire, given the location, seemingly more suitable for an adult entertainment venue than a church. That said, both are places of worship, just of drastically different subjects, so maybe she got confused.
Either way, the adoring crowd was certainly there for it. Rapturous applause and wolf whistles erupted when Habba entered stage right. "GREAT night with @EricTrump and @AlinaHabba in Tulsa at Sheridan.Church," Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer captioned pics from the event posted on X. Some commenters were not as appreciative of Habba's flesh-flashing garb as the live audience was.
"I wish Alina wore something more modest being that the event was at a church," one wrote. "All of them just being near a church let alone dressing like a s***k is Blasphemy Enough!! Shame on you people that don't realize that!!" another fumed.