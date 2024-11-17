Alina Habba Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs

Since entering the media spotlight, Alina Habba has caused quite a stir. She's become a leading MAGA mouthpiece and political pinup. Donald Trump's attorney's inappropriate leg-baring dresses have caused a stir and garnered her almost as much attention as her controversial views and combative shenanigans.

Habba's look changed drastically after becoming Trump's lawyer. She went from conventional and conservative to va-va-voom flesh-flasher. And she's embraced her legal eagle vixen persona. Habba eats up the attention she receives from Trump fans, many of whom focus on her tanned, toned, and long legs. She gives them plenty of opps to oogle, and not surprisingly, they're totally there for it. There are 26.6 million "Alina Habba legs" TikTok posts. Undoubtedly, a lot, even if her feet rule supreme, with a whopping 45.4 million obsessed with the latter. Although, the less said about that, the better, probably.

Trump's fanbase seemingly links Habba's good looks with legal proficiency — which is pretty tenuous given her less-than-stellar courtroom track record. Still, when a bikini pic of the former fashion exec surfaced, it sent X, formerly Twitter, into overdrive. "This is Trump's lawyer. Eat your heart out Biden," a self-professed "Ultra Conservative" captioned a copy of the photo. However, not all were so appreciative. "Her bathing suit, much like her legal Acumen are both as minimal as legally required," a detractor wrote. Still, haters gonna hate, and they're not going to stop her Habba from showing off her killer legs at all and every chance she gets.