Alina Habba Eats Up Attention From Trump Fans In Over-The-Top MSG Rally Outfit
Since becoming Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba has not shied from tasteless outfits, and she went over-the-top while speaking at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. Habba's outfit may have bordered on garish, but it was perfect for the occasion. The lawyer rocked an all-red ensemble which included a red shirt with a floral effect that had full-length sleeves, Plus, she wore red slacks and matching high heels, but it was her outerwear that took the look to the next level. Habba wore a black glittery jacket that had "MAGA" emblazoned on the back in large red lettering and "45" and "47" in white lettering on the sleeves. She showcased the garment online.
As she approached the podium to speak at MSG, Habba danced her way there and received a giant ovation from the Trumpsters in attendance. While delivering her speech, Habba hung the piece over the podium. "You see I put my MAGA jacket to trigger Hilary Clinton," Trump's lawyer said. "Are you ready to make history tonight and make some liberals cry?" she added to a chorus of cheering.
When footage of Habba's outfit and speech was posted online, she received adulation from the pro-Trump crowd. "She is hot. MAGA women are in a separate league altogether," a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Many were impressed by not only her look, but the energy Habba brought. "She gave a better performance than Beyoncé did at Kamala's rally," another person on X commented. It was not only male fans who heaped praise on Habba. "I love this woman. Black women for Trump!" one YouTube user wrote.
Leading up to her appearance at MSG, Habba had turned heads with a few spicy outfits that had the online community chatting.
Alina Habba's inappropriate outfits
At a movie premiere for a documentary on the border crisis, Alina Habba opted for a dress more suited for a nightclub. The lawyer attended the premiere of "A Line in the Sand" in a revealing white mini-dress with thin shoulder straps. While the number looked great on Habba, it appeared to be an odd choice given the seriousness of the film's subject matter. "This isn't just a crisis, it's a humanitarian disaster. We need strong leadership, and that's why we need President Trump back to secure our borders and protect our children," Habba wrote in the caption of her October 23 Instagram post which featured shots of her on the red carpet.
Along with the red carpet snaps, Habba also uploaded a selfie from the premiere alongside Amber Nichole Miller — who is married to ex-UFC fighter Tito Ortiz. Fans clamored to the comment section to gush over Habba and her friend. "Conservative women are the hottest," one wrote. "Holy Habba! It should be against the law to be that good-looking and that intelligent," another fan replied.
Habba's eye-catching outfit choices have also caused some backlash. Earlier that month, Habba caused a stir by wearing an inappropriate dress while speaking at a church. She wore a tan leather mini-dress, which showed off her legs as she appeared at the church in Tulsa with Eric Trump. "Interesting attire for church... Or any other public event," a person on X wrote after seeing the ensemble.