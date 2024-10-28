Alina Habba Eats Up Attention From Trump Fans In Over-The-Top MSG Rally Outfit

Since becoming Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba has not shied from tasteless outfits, and she went over-the-top while speaking at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. Habba's outfit may have bordered on garish, but it was perfect for the occasion. The lawyer rocked an all-red ensemble which included a red shirt with a floral effect that had full-length sleeves, Plus, she wore red slacks and matching high heels, but it was her outerwear that took the look to the next level. Habba wore a black glittery jacket that had "MAGA" emblazoned on the back in large red lettering and "45" and "47" in white lettering on the sleeves. She showcased the garment online.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty

As she approached the podium to speak at MSG, Habba danced her way there and received a giant ovation from the Trumpsters in attendance. While delivering her speech, Habba hung the piece over the podium. "You see I put my MAGA jacket to trigger Hilary Clinton," Trump's lawyer said. "Are you ready to make history tonight and make some liberals cry?" she added to a chorus of cheering.

When footage of Habba's outfit and speech was posted online, she received adulation from the pro-Trump crowd. "She is hot. MAGA women are in a separate league altogether," a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Many were impressed by not only her look, but the energy Habba brought. "She gave a better performance than Beyoncé did at Kamala's rally," another person on X commented. It was not only male fans who heaped praise on Habba. "I love this woman. Black women for Trump!" one YouTube user wrote.

Leading up to her appearance at MSG, Habba had turned heads with a few spicy outfits that had the online community chatting.