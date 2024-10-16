Trump Attorney Alina Habba's Inappropriate Leg-Baring Dress Is Causing A Stir
Alina Habba has made headlines since Donald Trump hired her as his attorney in 2021, and it's clear that she loves being in the spotlight. She's never seen without a full face of makeup, and Habba's look has changed drastically after becoming Trump's lawyer. The Widener University grad is known for her many tasteless outfits, but her dress of choice at a recent event with Eric Trump took the cake.
GREAT night with @EricTrump and @AlinaHabba in Tulsa at https://t.co/CKY4IYU9Se 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KTgm34PRZz
— Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) October 15, 2024
In a tweet shared on October 14, pastor Jackson Lahmeyer posted pics of Habba wearing a brown leather dress with a short skirt that bared her thighs. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, replied, "I wish Alina wore something more modest being that the event was at a church." Another wrote, "Interesting attire for church... Or any other public event. Lmao, she's a knob." One X user noted her very, very high heels and posted, "Full stripper mode!! Look at her shoes!!" When Habba joined Trump's team, many questioned if her looks were what got her the job, and she had no qualms about admitting that it was true.
Alina Habba would rather be pretty than smart
Since becoming Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba hasn't impressed people much with her legal skills but that's okay — at least she has her looks. In an appearance on "PBD Podcast," she admitted that her looks helped launch her career with Trump, and she doesn't mind using them to get ahead. She told the podcast hosts, "I'm not a feminist. I believe in strong women, but I want my door opened." Habba added, "Somebody said to me, 'Alina, would you rather be smart or pretty?' And I said, 'Oh, easy. Pretty. I can fake being smart.'"
Habba's comment wasn't that smart, and even she predicted that she would get roasted for it, which she did. "Lol, Alina Habba, who publicly said she'd rather be pretty than smart, is on TV blaming judges for making her look stupid in front of juries. How is this woman real?" an X user posted. Another quipped, "Hopefully made up for the fact she's a s***y f***ing lawyer." Despite her questionable expertise, Habba reportedly earns a hefty salary working for Trump, so she's free to spend her paycheck on keeping up with being pretty.