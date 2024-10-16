Trump Attorney Alina Habba's Inappropriate Leg-Baring Dress Is Causing A Stir

Since becoming Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba hasn't impressed people much with her legal skills but that's okay — at least she has her looks. In an appearance on "PBD Podcast," she admitted that her looks helped launch her career with Trump, and she doesn't mind using them to get ahead. She told the podcast hosts, "I'm not a feminist. I believe in strong women, but I want my door opened." Habba added, "Somebody said to me, 'Alina, would you rather be smart or pretty?' And I said, 'Oh, easy. Pretty. I can fake being smart.'"

Habba's comment wasn't that smart, and even she predicted that she would get roasted for it, which she did. "Lol, Alina Habba, who publicly said she'd rather be pretty than smart, is on TV blaming judges for making her look stupid in front of juries. How is this woman real?" an X user posted. Another quipped, "Hopefully made up for the fact she's a s***y f***ing lawyer." Despite her questionable expertise, Habba reportedly earns a hefty salary working for Trump, so she's free to spend her paycheck on keeping up with being pretty.