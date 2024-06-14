Alina Habba's Look Changed Drastically After Becoming Trump's Lawyer

People tend to change after entering Donald Trump's orbit. One such example is Donald's attorney, Alina Habba. She hasn't changed ideologically or behaviorally; hers is more of a physical metamorphosis, and Habba's transformation is pretty staggering.

The ex-fashion exec has always been bombastic and controversial — she was sued by a former employee who accused Habba of being a racist and a bully. They claimed she regularly dropped a racial slur while rapping in the office and apparently called her nemesis Letitia James "that Black b***h." The lawsuit was settled quietly out of court. "We reached a resolution, but I cannot comment on the details," the aggrieved employees's attorney, Jacqueline L. Tillmann, told the Daily Beast in September 2022.

Habba has upped the glamor factor since joining Trump's team in September 2021. Her clothes and handbags have always been designer-labeled. Still, her mousy brown shoulder-length hair has become glossy and long, with tasteful golden highlights and a great blow-out. Habba's makeup has also become more professional and flattering. Her transformation hasn't gone unnoticed. X, formerly Twitter, has been roasting Habba as a Melania Trump wannabee. "Is it just me, or does Alina Habba look exactly like a younger Melania ... She even has the same terrible judgment and questionable ethics. Ok .. there are differences. She can string a sentence together, for one," a commenter wrote. "Can someone please tell why the so-called Attorney Alina Habba makes sure she looks like Melania Trump every day? Is she hoping that she'll replace Melania," another asked.