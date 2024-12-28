Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt's Worst-Dressed Moments Of All Time

During her time at Fox News, Ainsley Earhardt has gone through quite the transformation. Notably private yet known for her deep devotion to her faith, Earhardt has worked her way up to become a fan favorite co-host for "Fox and Friends." However, her rise to fame hasn't always been smooth sailing, and one of the tragic details about Earhardt is how often her sense of fashion can come across the wrong way. As much as she tries to keep her life out of the spotlight, Earhardt does have a penchant for flashy style that can easily go awry.

Earhardt loves to show off her killer legs and goes out of her way to wear outfits that let her strut her stuff. Sometimes, however, these 'fits are not the right fit for the occasion. As much as the mother and news host might want to put her best foot forward, there have been plenty of times she mis-stepped with her fashion sense. From clumpy ruffles to unfortunate patterns to floral appliques that should never have happened, here are some of Earhardt's worst-dressed moments of all time.