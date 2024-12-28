Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt's Worst-Dressed Moments Of All Time
During her time at Fox News, Ainsley Earhardt has gone through quite the transformation. Notably private yet known for her deep devotion to her faith, Earhardt has worked her way up to become a fan favorite co-host for "Fox and Friends." However, her rise to fame hasn't always been smooth sailing, and one of the tragic details about Earhardt is how often her sense of fashion can come across the wrong way. As much as she tries to keep her life out of the spotlight, Earhardt does have a penchant for flashy style that can easily go awry.
Earhardt loves to show off her killer legs and goes out of her way to wear outfits that let her strut her stuff. Sometimes, however, these 'fits are not the right fit for the occasion. As much as the mother and news host might want to put her best foot forward, there have been plenty of times she mis-stepped with her fashion sense. From clumpy ruffles to unfortunate patterns to floral appliques that should never have happened, here are some of Earhardt's worst-dressed moments of all time.
Ainsley Earhardt should have said no to the ruffles
Seen here in 2014 with actress Debra Messing and "Fox and Friends" co-hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt is wearing a dress that reminds us of deli meat. The color red is a bold choice for Earhardt — even though she is a host on a more conservative leaning network, this shade of red doesn't compliment her skin tone. The off coloring would be excusable if the dress didn't also come with the incredibly bold ruffle along the side. It just makes the dress appear bulky and heavy, even if it does show off Earhardt's killer Rockettes-worthy legs. What's worse, this styling seems to be a repeat offender for her.
Whereas the same exact red dress doesn't make a reappearance, Earhardt certainly seems to have a fondness for the ruffles on the side. This black and red ensemble appears in the above Instagram post, as well as a few more times during her time on-air for "Fox and Friends." Recycling outfits is always a savvy thing to do, just make sure it's the right outfit.
Ainsley Earhardt missed the mark with this mermaid look
In an Instagram post celebrating the birthday of her friend, Dr. Hunter Burch, Ainsley Earhardt also threw up a collection of throwback photos of the two of them together. One image in particular shows Burch and Earhardt on what appears to be a tropical vacation, judging by the style of outfits worn by the two. On the left in a very fun hot pink is Burch, on the right is Earhardt in a deeply confusing mermaid-style outfit. The top is a twisted bandeau-like tube top with cut-outs. The bottom is a black skirt with white patterns that is tapered at the knee and flares out at the bottom, in true "under the sea" fashion.
Earhardt's caption includes the love note, "We have been through it all together — college, children, curve balls and bliss." Apparently one of the things the good friends have survived together was this poor fashion choice. It's hard to imagine strolling on the beach in such a restrictive outfit.
Ainsley Earhardt picked the wrong pattern
Seen here posing with actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth in 2019, Ainsley Earhardt seems to have fallen for a fashion faux-pas from decades past. The dress Earhardt chose for the occasion feels both like it's the wrong cut for her, and the pattern reminds the viewer of snakeskin — but more "in the process of shedding" and less "cute boots" type of snakeskin. The neckline is much too wide, and with the pattern being horizontal, it creates the appearance of Earhardt having overly broad shoulders. All in all, the cut and fit of the dress feels cheap, like it's something Earhardt got at Ross instead of the high-class wardrobe viewers are used to seeing from her.
To be fair, perhaps Earhardt was trying to go for a more festive look, as she and Chenoweth were discussing the "Our Little Secret" star's featured role in the 2019 "Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" special. Both women bonded on how music brings people together during the "Fox and Friends" interview. Hopefully Earhardt will stick to caroling in a different outfit other than this Ghost of Christmas Past of a dress.
Ainsley Earhardt got wrapped up in the wrong outfit
For the 2019 "Patriot Awards" Ainsley Earhardt wore a deeply confusing piece. Her chic black pants and heels were unfortunately paired with a disorienting white top. The mock turtleneck sleeveless shirt came with a ruched and draped extra piece of fabric. Not only does this bizarre extra panel almost hit the ground, the shirt itself is an awkward length — hitting Earhardt too low on the hips to flatter her amazing figure. Plus, in her Instagram post about the event, it appears even Earhardt's coworkers were befuddled by the garment.
In the first picture in the carousel, Janice Dean can be seen trying to wrap herself up in the extra fabric dangling from Earhardt's shirt. Perhaps Earhardt took note of how awkward too much clothing could make her appear in certain outfits, but she may have overcorrected in the following years. For the 2024 "Patriot Awards" Earhardt opted for an outfit that showed a lot more skin, but thankfully did not have an awkward sash to contend with.
Ainsley Earhardt went overboard in pink
For a combination Ash Wednesday and Valentine's Day in 2024, Ainsley Earhardt interviewed Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie to discuss the Hallow App the duo launched a Super Bowl ad for. In this candid shot Earhardt uploaded to Instagram, devout Catholics Wahlberg and Roumie are seen with their foreheads adorned with ash to commemorate the day. Earhardt, for her part, opted for an outfit closer aligned with Valentine's Day. Her pink pantsuit is a refreshing look for Earhardt, however it still has its pitfalls.
Sewn onto the pantsuit is a series of floral appliques that don't quite make the mark. The blazer jacket top already has a bold plunging neckline and big buttons, making the additions feel like overkill. The pants are a delightful flared style — something Earhardt is not usually seen in — but to combine the bold flare with the extra appliques, again, feels overdone. Too much is too much. However, now that Earhardt and Sean Hannity have told the world they're engaged, hopefully Earhardt can take notes on what fashion mistakes to avoid for the nuptials.