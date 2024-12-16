Ainsley Earhardt's Killer Legs Outshine Radio City Rockettes On Fox & Friends

Ainsley Earhardt has been unafraid to show off her killer legs on "Fox & Friends," and that continued to be the case when the show hosted the world-famous Radio City Rockettes. As part of the segment, Earhardt joined a kickline with the Rockettes and co-host Steve Doocy.

Earhardt uploaded a couple of short clips of their performance to her Instagram page on December 12. She rocked a red form-fitting dress that had a slight slit on the right and a hemline that hit just above her knees. The Fox News personality completed the look with a pair of nude-colored high heels. In the uploaded footage, Earhardt executed modest kicks alongside the Rockettes, but those were still enough to give viewers an eyeful of her toned legs.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fans popped up in the comment section, with several remarking on how stellar Earnhardt looked while participating in the kickline in the bright red ensemble. Some noted that she was definitely holding back with her mini-kicks, while others wished Earhardt had fully committed to performing higher kicks. Meanwhile, one follower thought that she should have covered her legs more. "AINSLEY going bare looks really tacky and trashy and not dressed," they wrote. The leg-kick performance alongside the Rockettes came shortly after Ainsley bared skin at Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards on December 5.

Earhardt's choice to show some skin at events and on-air has received mild backlash from fans. To promote the re-release of her children's book "I'm So Glad You Were Born" in October, she posted a photo to Instagram of her holding the book while wearing a purple dress that put her legs on display. Some fans took exception to her rocking the outfit sans-pantyhose. Despite those criticisms, Earhardt has not shied away from sporting dresses with a high hemline.