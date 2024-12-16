Ainsley Earhardt's Killer Legs Outshine Radio City Rockettes On Fox & Friends
Ainsley Earhardt has been unafraid to show off her killer legs on "Fox & Friends," and that continued to be the case when the show hosted the world-famous Radio City Rockettes. As part of the segment, Earhardt joined a kickline with the Rockettes and co-host Steve Doocy.
Earhardt uploaded a couple of short clips of their performance to her Instagram page on December 12. She rocked a red form-fitting dress that had a slight slit on the right and a hemline that hit just above her knees. The Fox News personality completed the look with a pair of nude-colored high heels. In the uploaded footage, Earhardt executed modest kicks alongside the Rockettes, but those were still enough to give viewers an eyeful of her toned legs.
Fans popped up in the comment section, with several remarking on how stellar Earnhardt looked while participating in the kickline in the bright red ensemble. Some noted that she was definitely holding back with her mini-kicks, while others wished Earhardt had fully committed to performing higher kicks. Meanwhile, one follower thought that she should have covered her legs more. "AINSLEY going bare looks really tacky and trashy and not dressed," they wrote. The leg-kick performance alongside the Rockettes came shortly after Ainsley bared skin at Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards on December 5.
Earhardt's choice to show some skin at events and on-air has received mild backlash from fans. To promote the re-release of her children's book "I'm So Glad You Were Born" in October, she posted a photo to Instagram of her holding the book while wearing a purple dress that put her legs on display. Some fans took exception to her rocking the outfit sans-pantyhose. Despite those criticisms, Earhardt has not shied away from sporting dresses with a high hemline.
Ainsley Earhardt's wakes up at 3:00 a.m.
A couple of years before sharing the air with the Radio City Rockettes, Ainsley Earhardt participated in an Instagram Live stream alongside her friend and fellow TV host, Megan Alexander. To promote the stream, Earhardt posted a photo of the pair to Instagram in December 2022. The "Fox & Friends" host wore a tea rose-colored dress that had a plunging neckline and a skirt with a high hemline that showed off her legs as she sat on a couch. Even when the Fox News pundit did a feature interview with faith-based magazine The Conservateur in November, she opted for a skin-baring dress. Earhardt uploaded a collage to Instagram of her wearing a red dress with an asymmetrical neckline, which also had a hemline that put her legs on display.
Earhardt proudly showing off her fit physique should come as no surprise, as she has worked hard to maintain it while balancing a demanding schedule and being a mother. In order to be ready for the early call times for "Fox & Friends," Earhardt told My Morning Routine that she wakes up at 3:00 a.m. "I try to work out three times a week and attend various workout classes around the city after the show," she told the publication. Naturally, waking up early requires an early bedtime. "I usually go to sleep at like 9 [p.m.]," she told Elle in March 2016.
A couple of years later, Earhardt gave more insight into her beauty routine, which involves cramming in naps during the day and eating a healthy diet. Even though Earhardt wears a lot of makeup on-air for Fox News, she is diligent about her skincare. "I use lotions and creams on my face and wash it every night and every morning," she told Haute Living in May 2018.