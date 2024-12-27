Sean Hannity's Engagement To Ainsley Earhardt Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt, two of Fox News' most recognizable faces, are officially engaged. The couple shared their happy news in a statement to the network, saying, "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives." The announcement capped off a holiday season in which Earnhardt posted a festive Instagram photo featuring Hannity and family members (although neither has explicitly mentioned the engagement on social media as of yet).
Congratulatory messages poured in from the usual Fox News suspects, including well-wishes from disgraced former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Two wonderful people," and incoming National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, who described them as "an amazing, kind, and brilliant couple." Both Hannity and Earhardt are no strangers to navigating high-profile relationships: They have both been married before — Hannity will be Earhardt's third husband — and have three children between them from previous relationships. Oddly enough, their joint engagement announcement mentioned the fact that they've maintained amiable relationships with their exes, even going as far as to inform their former spouses of the engagement ahead of the public announcement.
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's surprise news has garnered plenty of snark
Sean Hannity proposed to Ainsley Earhardt at their home church in Florida. (How exactly that works remains a mystery, as Hannity is currently based in Florida while Earhardt continues to work out of New York.) The couple said in their statement that it was the perfect location for their engagement, adding that they met with their minister afterward to mark the special moment. Their faith has supposedly been a central pillar of their relationship, dating back to a 2019 interview on "Ainsley's Bible Study," where Hannity discussed his departure from the Catholic Church and the stronger connection he found to Christianity.
Not everyone is as congratulatory as Hannity's Fox News buddies, though. "Hannity looks like her dad... kinda like [T]rump and [M]elania!" one X user joked. "[A] match made in fair and balanced heaven," another quipped. "Like Sean's guests, he'll repeatedly interrupt her during the exchange of vows!" another X user cracked. Hannity and Earhardt join a string of recent Fox News workplace romances: On-air personalities Jesse Watters and Pete Hegseth have both married former network employees they met while married to other women. It's unclear whether Hannity and Earhardt's relationship started with similarly unfaithful beginnings, but one can certainly speculate. Both divorced their respective former spouses in 2019 and when their relationship went public in the summer of 2020, insiders claimed that they had already been seeing each other for a while.