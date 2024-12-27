Sean Hannity's Engagement To Ainsley Earhardt Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt, two of Fox News' most recognizable faces, are officially engaged. The couple shared their happy news in a statement to the network, saying, "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives." The announcement capped off a holiday season in which Earnhardt posted a festive Instagram photo featuring Hannity and family members (although neither has explicitly mentioned the engagement on social media as of yet).

Congratulatory messages poured in from the usual Fox News suspects, including well-wishes from disgraced former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Two wonderful people," and incoming National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, who described them as "an amazing, kind, and brilliant couple." Both Hannity and Earhardt are no strangers to navigating high-profile relationships: They have both been married before — Hannity will be Earhardt's third husband — and have three children between them from previous relationships. Oddly enough, their joint engagement announcement mentioned the fact that they've maintained amiable relationships with their exes, even going as far as to inform their former spouses of the engagement ahead of the public announcement.