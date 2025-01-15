Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Dark Hair

Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt has seriously transformed since her early days on television as a local news anchor. She has risen through the ranks of network news and has earned the title "America's Sweetheart" with her polished wardrobe, gorgeous blue eyes, and captivating smile (not to mention her killer legs!). Yet, one thing that has remained consistent is Earhardt's signature blonde hair, which she frequently styles in soft waves or sleek, straight look (with either a side part or middle). For years, she has remained true to her natural hair color, but how would Earhardt look if she swapped her blonde locks for a darker color?

Earhardt, who is said to be engaged to fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity after quietly dating for several years, loves the process of getting ready. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair," she told Elle in 2018. "What female wouldn't?" She has dabbled between short and long hairstyles and between platinum blonde and golden highlights. For example, she wore a sleek blowout for her interview with incoming First Lady Melania Trump ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025. Meanwhile, her interview with opera singer Andrea Bocelli saw the "Fox & Friends" host sport soft beachy waves. That said, she's also no stranger to an updo, rocking a gorgeous bun on her cover of The Conservateur magazine in 2024. In an Instagram post, she credited her go-to hairstylist, Gavina Valdez, for her stunning look.

But the question remains: what would Earhardt look like if she went darker?