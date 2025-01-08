Ainsley Earhardt Reveals The One Red Flag She Won't Fix Amid Sean Hannity Engagement

Christmas 2024 had an extra gift for "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt when her fellow Fox News personality boyfriend Sean Hannity proposed ahead of the holiday. With news of Hannity and Earhardt's engagement getting everyone talking, many began to wonder about the logistics of their current long-distance relationship. With Hannity taking a page out of the Trump playbook and relocating to Florida and Earhardt still performing co-hosting duties in New York, the couple regularly flies to see each other on the weekends. Both have claimed this is working for them, and on January 6, Earhardt admitted on-air that the couple will continue to split their time this way for the foreseeable future.

On "Fox & Friends," Earhardt explained that she's "going to continue to live in New York," while Hannity will remain in Florida (via the Daily Mail). For her part, Earhardt used her family and career as the logical reason to not uproot anything just yet. "My daughter loves her school, I love my community, and obviously I love my job," she said. She promised that she and Hannity never have a weekend apart (no mention of any jet lag related to flying several hours a week to see each other). Earhardt tried to smooth over any more prying questions by saying, "We make it work. It's easy." And then she finally divulged more details about the proposal — something that's been kept out of the spotlight for quite a while.