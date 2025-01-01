Inside Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt's Relationship History
After launching to Fox News fame, television host and author Ainsley Earhardt has made quite the reputation for herself. Between showing off her killer legs and bringing her feminine touch to "Fox & Friends," Earhardt has also found love along the way. During her tenure at Fox, Earhardt quietly became romantically involved with fellow Fox News personality Sean Hannity. The relationship timeline of Hannity and Earhardt is full of twists and turns, but Earhardt's personal relationship history is also full of surprises.
Wanting to keep her private life, well, private, Earhardt has done a good job of navigating the public sphere without fully revealing her personal relationships. However, one of the many untold truths of Earhardt is that she's been married before — twice. From young love to a younger lover, Earhardt has had her fair share of ups and downs in her dating life. Battling back rumors of infidelity and troubles getting pregnant, the "I'm So Glad You Were Born" author has had quite the journey leading up to her engagement to Hannity. Here's a timeline of Earhardt's relationship history.
Ainsley Earhardt's first marriage was to her college sweetheart
When Ainsley Earhardt was attending the University of South Carolina, she met her first love — Kevin McKinney. The two had a storybook romance that culminated in a truly opulent wedding ceremony in 2005. According to the Daily Mail, the wedding took place at the South Carolina governor's mansion and boasted 11 bridesmaids and 11 groomsmen. After tying the knot, the couple moved to Texas, which landed Earhardt her first morning news anchor gig for KENS-TV. However, this opened the door for Earhardt to eventually relocate to New York City in 2007 to join the team at Fox News.
While at Fox News, Earhardt experienced a stunning transformation. She started co-hosting "Fox & Friends Weekend" as well as having the dedicated segment "Ainsley Across America" on Sean Hannity's show. By 2009, it was clear Earhardt was destined for success at Fox, however, the same could not be said about her marriage to McKinney. According to Earhardt herself, her attention was absorbed by her professional life and almost nothing else. She told Women's Health, "At the time, my focus was still on my career — I wanted to have a bigger role at work and get established before even considering a family." This may have contributed to the couple's divorce in 2009. For his part, McKinney went on to cultivate a career in pharmaceutical sales. He started working for the healthcare company Eisai US in 2015, where he specializes in oncology products.
Ainsley Earhardt's second marriage to Will Proctor
Ainsley Earhardt was able to bounce back from her divorce to Kevin McKinney relatively quickly. By 2012, she was in love and remarried. Earhardt was also in her first age gap relationship, with her new husband Will Proctor being eight years her junior. Now that the dust had settled a bit on Earhardt's career — she had snagged a co-hosting position at "Fox & Friends" and was feeling ready to hit a new personal milestone — she was ready to become a mother. However, the journey there was fraught with difficulty. Earhardt experienced a tragic miscarriage early in her attempts to get pregnant, but she and Proctor were able to successfully welcome their daughter Hayden to the world in 2015.
However, by 2018, the relationship between Proctor and Earhardt was nearing its conclusion. With rumors of infidelity swirling around Proctor, the couple desperately tried to repair their relationship. According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple alleged, "It was all the more devastating for Ainsley that he cheated with someone who she considered one of her closest friends. ... She has evidence that proves the affair." But what ultimately made for a messy divorce was the fact that Proctor — who was the one who initiated the split on paper — has consistently denied that there was ever any wrongdoing on his part.
Ainsley Earhardt had a messy divorce from Will Proctor
When Ainsley Earhardt announced her split from Will Proctor, it sent shockwaves through the Fox News family. Not only would this be Earhardt's second divorce in under a decade, it also would come with its fair share of snags. As previously mentioned, it added an extra layer of complications to the matter when several sources close to the "Fox & Friends" co-host alleged that the rupture in the relationship was due to infidelity by Proctor. However, this might not be the real reason Earhardt and Proctor filed for divorce.
In a statement released to The Post (via Page Six), Proctor went on the offensive, claiming "There is not one ounce of truth to the allegations that I had an affair. ... I am disappointed that this private matter has become public." For her part, Earhardt never officially mentioned what led to the dissolution of their marriage, maintaining an immaculate public persona by saying at the time, "I am fully committed to parenting and doing what is always best for my darling, little girl and would appreciate privacy and prayers during this difficult time."
Both Proctor and Earhardt have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship, with each seeming to truly prioritize the well-being of their daughter, Hayden. Proctor even said at the time, "I remain focused on and committed to being the best Dad, and maintaining a friendship with my wife even though she has decided to move on." It seems both have honored this commitment as politely as possible during a turbulent divorce.
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt started dating in secret
In 2020, Vanity Fair got the ultimate scoop on the notoriously private duo and let it leak to the world that Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt had been quietly dating for some time. One of the strange things about the relationship between Earhardt and Hannity is their commitment to privacy — not that we blame them. Being in the public eye can be tiresome, especially when your whole persona is wrapped up in a conservative news network known for poking the bear. "[Hannity's] very private because he's very famous and he's very controversial but it's been an open secret that they have been seeing each other," a source told People.
As much as the couple was trying to keep a low profile, what really let it slip that they were an item was their behavior during the lockdown portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, Earhardt rented a house near Hannity's and even recorded her Fox News segments at his home studio. Not the most subtle move. According to eagle-eyed sources close to the couple, the duo had apparently been fairly obvious about their intentions for each other both behind the scenes and at post-work outings.
Still, the couple once doubled down on denying they were together, with Hannity stating, "I do not discuss my personal life in public." Earhardt released a more forward statement: "I am not dating anyone. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate." Finally unable to keep it under wraps, the couple has since taken things to the next level.
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt got engaged
During the Christmas season of 2024, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt announced their engagement. Making their announcement to Fox News, the couple stated, "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives." Keeping it classy, the couple even mentioned that they had told their ex-spouses ahead of time before making the announcement, and claimed that "everyone is supportive of each other."
Sparse on the details of the proposal, the couple has revealed that Hannity proposed at their church as a demonstration of the faith that reportedly helped bring them together. However, there is one major snag in their prenuptial plans — Hannity has taken from the Trump playbook and has moved to Florida. Earhardt, for her part, will be remaining in New York City and maintaining her position at "Fox & Friends," while Hannity and his namesake show will now be broadcasting from Florida. For now, the couple insists their weekend trips to see each other are responsible for keeping the long-distance relationship intact. Here's hoping the third time's the charm for Earhardt when it comes to love and marriage.