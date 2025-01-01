Inside Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt's Relationship History

In 2020, Vanity Fair got the ultimate scoop on the notoriously private duo and let it leak to the world that Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt had been quietly dating for some time. One of the strange things about the relationship between Earhardt and Hannity is their commitment to privacy — not that we blame them. Being in the public eye can be tiresome, especially when your whole persona is wrapped up in a conservative news network known for poking the bear. "[Hannity's] very private because he's very famous and he's very controversial but it's been an open secret that they have been seeing each other," a source told People.

As much as the couple was trying to keep a low profile, what really let it slip that they were an item was their behavior during the lockdown portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, Earhardt rented a house near Hannity's and even recorded her Fox News segments at his home studio. Not the most subtle move. According to eagle-eyed sources close to the couple, the duo had apparently been fairly obvious about their intentions for each other both behind the scenes and at post-work outings.

Still, the couple once doubled down on denying they were together, with Hannity stating, "I do not discuss my personal life in public." Earhardt released a more forward statement: "I am not dating anyone. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate." Finally unable to keep it under wraps, the couple has since taken things to the next level.