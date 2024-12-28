Ainsley Earhardt's Romance With Sean Hannity Isn't Her First Age Gap Relationship
Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have always been elusive when it comes to their private lives. In fact, one of the strange things about Hannity and Earhardt's relationship is just how incredibly secretive the two are. When the news broke in 2020 that the duo was officially official — and had been for some time — they still did their best to keep to themselves. Now that the defiant dust has settled, Earhardt and Hannity have not only admitted they're dating, but the couple announced their engagement on December 26, 2024. Making them one of several Fox News couples that found love and marriage in the workplace.
Hannity and Earhardt, as much as they might want to hide from the public eye, what they do present to the world appears to be a successful and thriving relationship. Many have wondered how the two make it work with such a lengthy age gap between them, with Hannity a solid 15 years older than Earhardt. However, one of the untold truths of Earhardt is that this is not her first major age gap relationship. In fact, she was the older partner in her previous marriage by close to a decade.
Ainsley Earhardt was the older woman with Will Proctor
After her first marriage to her college sweetheart crumbled, Ainsley Earhardt didn't let this tragic detail stop her from finding love again with college football star Will Proctor. Proctor and Earhardt were married in 2012 and welcomed their daughter Hayden in 2015. At the time of their wedding, Proctor was in his late 20s and Earhardt was in her mid-30s. The seven-year age gap might not have seemed to be that big of a deal when they started their marriage, but it could have contributed to their divorce.
Earhardt and Proctor divorced in 2019, and both seem to have differing views as to why the marriage dissolved. Some sources have suggested infidelity played a hand in their split, but what we know for sure is that Earhardt was accelerating in her career and Proctor was just getting started in his. Earhardt was receiving promotions at work and eventually accepted the co-host position for "Fox and Friends" in 2016. Her star was rising while Proctor was just beginning to transition into a new career in wealth management. It's possible the age gap contributed to a "success gap" in the relationship that the couple couldn't overcome.
For now, it does appear that both Earhardt and Proctor are still amicable. According to Fox News, when Sean Hannity and Earhardt announced their engagement, they made sure to include in the statement that they still "get along well" with their exes. The couple said, "We actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time," which is quite a polite heads-up. However, the jury is still out on whether or not any of the exes will be invited to the wedding.