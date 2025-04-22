Karoline Leavitt's Attempt To Parade Her Age Gap Marriage To Millions Totally Backfires

Karoline Leavitt's holiday didn't exactly go as planned after she proudly brought her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and son Niko to the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Like many attendees, they posed for photos, and the White House press secretary shared them on Instagram. Her fans praised the pics as being super cute. However, trolls and haters made Leavitt and Riccio's age-gap marriage the butt of all the jokes. At least this fashion ensemble wasn't her other Easter outfit, a leggy look that made her age gap romance harder to ignore.

The couple is more than three decades apart in age, which is a much bigger age gap than many celebrity couples — Riccio is Gen X while Leavitt is Gen Z. The couple married when Riccio was 59 and Leavitt was 27. Unfortunately, photos of the duo make it look like Riccio is actually Leavitt's father. (Her parents are close in age to Riccio, to add to an already awkward situation.)

"Glad to see grandpa came into town for Easter," commented one person on Instagram, including two laughing-while-crying face emojis. "Is that [Niko's] grandpa?" someone else facetiously asked. Another person questioned, "KKKaroline ... how old is your husband?? Gross." Scrolling through the comments, there are certainly way more complimentary remarks than disrespectful ones, something one Instagram user wondered about: "I believe you are deleting the negative comments."

