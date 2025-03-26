Karoline Leavitt Dangles Her Older Husband In Everyone's Faces & Gets Roasted For It

It must have been Take Your Child and Older Husband to Work Day for Karoline Leavitt on March 25. The White House press secretary shared an adorable Instagram pic of her holding her son Niko in the West Wing, followed by a second slide featuring Leavitt's much-older husband, Nicholas Riccio. "Visiting mama at work," she captioned the post. While fans oohed and aahed over the baby, many were quick to poke fun at the May-December relationship. "So cute that his Grandpa brought him for you," an Instagram user wrote. Another replied, "Aw. Matching with grandpa. How cute." One exclaimed, "Congrats! He looks so much like his Grandpa! Wow!"

Leavitt and Riccio weren't safe from X, formerly known as Twitter, either. When the account PatriotTakes shared the Instagram pic a day later, one user wrote, "What's it like being married to your dad @karolineleavitt ?" Another joked, "Ah ... grandpa goes to Washington.." One pointed out, "By the way Karoline is 27. Husband, 59." By taking a job that would require her to regularly be in the public eye, Leavitt had to know that she'd get roasted for the massive 32-year age gap with her husband, and she has defended her marriage.