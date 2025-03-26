Karoline Leavitt Dangles Her Older Husband In Everyone's Faces & Gets Roasted For It
It must have been Take Your Child and Older Husband to Work Day for Karoline Leavitt on March 25. The White House press secretary shared an adorable Instagram pic of her holding her son Niko in the West Wing, followed by a second slide featuring Leavitt's much-older husband, Nicholas Riccio. "Visiting mama at work," she captioned the post. While fans oohed and aahed over the baby, many were quick to poke fun at the May-December relationship. "So cute that his Grandpa brought him for you," an Instagram user wrote. Another replied, "Aw. Matching with grandpa. How cute." One exclaimed, "Congrats! He looks so much like his Grandpa! Wow!"
Leavitt and Riccio weren't safe from X, formerly known as Twitter, either. When the account PatriotTakes shared the Instagram pic a day later, one user wrote, "What's it like being married to your dad @karolineleavitt ?" Another joked, "Ah ... grandpa goes to Washington.." One pointed out, "By the way Karoline is 27. Husband, 59." By taking a job that would require her to regularly be in the public eye, Leavitt had to know that she'd get roasted for the massive 32-year age gap with her husband, and she has defended her marriage.
Karoline Leavitt acknowledged her unusual marriage
Many people are surely wondering how Karoline Leavitt wound up with an almost 60-year-old, and the former White House intern explained on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that a mutual friend had introduced her to Nicholas Riccio while she was campaigning for Congress in 2022. "We were acquainted as friends, and then we fell in love," Leavitt explained. She admitted to feeling hesitant about dating such an older man but gushed, "I mean, it's a very atypical love story. But he's incredible. He's my greatest supporter, he's my best friend, he's my rock." Perhaps this was a Freudian slip, but while praising her husband's parenting skills, she stated, "He's the best dad I could ever ask for." Oops.
The focus isn't just on Riccio's age, either. Folks are often surprised to learn how young Leavitt is. "Karoline Leavitt is only 27 years old? I'm 37. Something ain't right here," a Facebook user wrote. One person quipped, "Yeah... but she looks 43...MAGA years are HARD years." Another noticed Leavitt's possibly cosmetically altered lips and replied, "I think women in their 20s who already get botox or filler tend to look much older." It doesn't help that Leavitt chooses clothes that make her look like a grandma, but perhaps she's just trying to bridge the age gap between her and Riccio.