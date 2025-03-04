Plastic Surgeon Tells Us What's Happening With Karoline Leavitt's Lips (& If Filler Is Involved)
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's lips seem to be on a transformative journey. While she may not have had a full plastic surgery transformation yet, viewers have noticed something slightly off about her lips since she took the podium in January. Particularly, it seems she may have jumped on the lip filler trend, and her recent appearance on Fox News hasn't helped to quell these rumors. Although Leavitt's mission that day seemed to be framing Trump as a communicative, collaborative leader, the only message that really landed was eagle-eyed audience members will always try to snuff out even the slightest cosmetic tweaks. And that's exactly what happened in her case.
Surprisingly, Leavitt's lips looked slightly out of proportion to her face, which is a great indicator that a feature may have been enhanced. Her lips also looked a little bruised and swollen, which could suggest she had a rather recent appointment, though there's no way to actually confirm. Still, social media seems certain that she's had something done, and that she may be trying to camouflage it with lip liner. "Karoline Leavitt should add 'learning how to overline properly' to her to do list, preferably, after reading the constitution. miss girl looks like she just slapped lard all over her lip," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another posted a GIF of Colleen Ballinger's character, Miranda Sings, frantically sizing up her lips with lipstick. They wrote, "Karoline Leavitt after seeing all the Tiktokers bullying her lack of upper lip in the Republican Makeup trend."
Nicki Swift reached out to Dr. Michael Niccole, Board Certified plastic surgeon and the founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, who agrees with the filler theory.
Karoline Leavitt may have gotten lip filler, says plastic surgeon
Celebs spending a fortune to change their looks isn't really shock matter in 2025, but it's still considered slightly taboo in political circles where authenticity is expected (though rarely delivered). Like many of the other women who work with President Donald Trump, it seems that Karoline Leavitt had something done to her lips. "After reviewing the video, it appears that she may have had some procedure," Dr. Michaël Niccole told Nicki Swift. "This could be either lip filler or a fat transfer. In both cases there could be bruising but make up can cover it up — though the extent varies depending on the individual, the injector's technique, and post-procedure care," he continued.
While Dr. Niccole couldn't confirm that Leavitt had gotten filler, he was open to the possibility. "In some photos it looks like filler or fat, was inserted in her lips as they appear much more enhanced, and the hollowness and the wrinkles are gone in a few of her photos online," he added. If so, he believes she abstained from blood-thinning foods and medication, including "aspirin, ibuprofen, fish oil, and alcohol for at least a few days before and after the procedure and was applying ice packs intermittently for the first 24 hours." That said, Leavitt's thinner frame could've also made her lips look more pronounced. "Also, I think she lost some weight which gives her a more chiseled look," added the M.D.