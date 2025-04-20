Jimmy Kimmel Roasted Karoline Leavitt's Older Husband With One Sentence

Many have had a field day roasting Karoline Leavitt's massive age gap relationship, and Jimmy Kimmel is no exception. In fact, just over a week into Leavitt's new gig as Donald Trump's press secretary, the comedian hinted that Leavitt being involved with a much older man in real estate may have prompted the president to see her as the perfect pick for the job. Oop.

Speaking during the January 28, 2025, episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the host noted the fact that Leavitt was the youngest person to have ever held the position of press secretary at the White House. That is pretty impressive, in itself. However, that's not to say Kimmel was complimentary. He followed that up with, "She's married to a much older real estate magnate, which, you know, in that case you're hired." A barb that undermined Leavitt's eligibility for the role, poked fun at Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio's 32-year (yes, really) age gap, and made a joke about Trump's "The Apprentice" days (and his own track record of age-gap relationships) in just one sentence. Like we said, oop.

However, whether or not one agrees with Leavitt's politics and approach — which has included inviting content creators and podcasters to apply for White House press passes, and which Kimmel also roasted — she does have some impressive credentials. In addition to the executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at her alma mater telling CBS News she had been one of the most impressive students he'd ever met, she ran for Congress in 2022, aged just 25. She also worked for Trump's first administration as an assistant press secretary to Kayleigh McEnany. As such, she's not exactly unqualified, regardless of who she's married to (and it's a little sexist to suggest otherwise).