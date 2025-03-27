Melania Trump's Father Is Stunningly Closer In Age To Donald Than We Thought

It's no secret that Melania Trump and her father, Viktor Knavs, share a very close relationship. As you may recall, when Melania made her highly anticipated move into the White House in June 2017, Viktor and Melania's late mother, Amalija Knavs, also committed to spending some of their time living in the White House, in the same suite Michelle Obama's mother used to reside in. Over the years, the American people have gotten used to seeing Viktor at all kinds of important events, including the 2024 election night event wherein Donald declared another presidential victory and his subsequent inauguration, as well as many of the festivities from the historical day.

However, it appears that Melania's hubby, President Donald J. Trump, and Viktor also share a pretty close relationship, especially given the fact that Knavs is only two years older than his famous son-in-law. Yep, that's right. Knavs turned 80 in March 2024, a milestone his son-in-law crept closer to when he celebrated his 78th birthday three months later. And perhaps that was all by design. "It's about all that power and protection," someone who claimed to be an old friend of Melania's told GQ in 2016. "I think she needed a strong man, a father figure." Her decision to marry a man old enough to be her dad made her and Donald one of the presidents and first ladies with the biggest age differences.