Melania Trump's Father Is Stunningly Closer In Age To Donald Than We Thought
It's no secret that Melania Trump and her father, Viktor Knavs, share a very close relationship. As you may recall, when Melania made her highly anticipated move into the White House in June 2017, Viktor and Melania's late mother, Amalija Knavs, also committed to spending some of their time living in the White House, in the same suite Michelle Obama's mother used to reside in. Over the years, the American people have gotten used to seeing Viktor at all kinds of important events, including the 2024 election night event wherein Donald declared another presidential victory and his subsequent inauguration, as well as many of the festivities from the historical day.
However, it appears that Melania's hubby, President Donald J. Trump, and Viktor also share a pretty close relationship, especially given the fact that Knavs is only two years older than his famous son-in-law. Yep, that's right. Knavs turned 80 in March 2024, a milestone his son-in-law crept closer to when he celebrated his 78th birthday three months later. And perhaps that was all by design. "It's about all that power and protection," someone who claimed to be an old friend of Melania's told GQ in 2016. "I think she needed a strong man, a father figure." Her decision to marry a man old enough to be her dad made her and Donald one of the presidents and first ladies with the biggest age differences.
Donald Trump and Viktor Knavs actually have a lot in common
Birds of a feather?! As it turns out, Donald J. Trump and his father-in-law, Viktor Knavs, have much more in common than just their age. During a 2016 interview with GQ, Melania Trump revealed that her father and husband share the same business acumen. "They're both hardworking," she said. "They're both very smart and very capable. They grew up in totally different environments, but they have the same values, they have the same tradition. ... He is a family man, he has tradition, he was hardworking. So is my husband."
Still, the similarities don't end there. For starters, the father and son-in-law duo share a mutual love of golf. The pair has been spotted enjoying a round together, despite reports that Donald has a habit of behaving badly on the golf course. But that's not all. One of Knavs' longtime pals also told GQ that much like his son-in-law, Knavs has a taste for the finer things in life, including "good food" and cars. It also appears they share the same taste in music! On New Year's Eve, Donald Trump Jr. posted a video of the then-president-elect, his wife, Melania, and his father-in-law moving and grooving to "Y.M.C.A." by The Village People. Even their awkward dance moves were nearly indistinguishable!