Melania's Behavior Talking About Age Gap With Trump Confirms What We Suspected

Donald Trump and Melania Trump belong to the list of presidents and first ladies with big age differences. The Republican chief was 52 and in the midst of a divorce from his second wife when he first met Melania, who was 28, at a New York Fashion Week party in the '90s. In fact, Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, is much closer in age to Donald than the polarizing FLOTUS herself — and a previous interview revealed how Melania truly feels about the chatter surrounding their age gap.

During a 1999 interview with ABC News anchor Don Dahler, Melania addressed the speculation that she was only with Donald for his fame and money. "You know, the people, they don't know me. People who talk like this, they don't know me," she responded, notes the Daily Mail. When pressed further on the issue, Melania exposed her shady side and told Dahler, "You know what, you can't sleep, or hug or talk with beautiful things, with beautiful apartment, beautiful plane, beautiful cars, beautiful houses. You can't do that. You could feel very empty. And if somebody said, 'You're with the man because he's rich and famous,' they don't know me."

Her response seemingly suggests that the scrutiny surrounding their age gap strikes a nerve with Melania more than she is willing to admit. In 2024, she also defended their age difference in her book "Melania," as she opened up about their unconventional relationship. Despite Donald being 24 years her senior, Melania described their connection as instant. "I felt an immediate sense of ease, as though we had known each other far longer," she recalled (via The Times).

