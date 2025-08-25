Close-Up Of Trump's Bruised Hand Without Makeup Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The tragic evolution of Donald Trump's bronzer obsession has had folks talking about the controversial president's makeup routine for years. However, his makeup has since piqued interest in an entirely different way. Lately, Trump's aging hands are getting worse, and everyone is talking about it. On August 22, a photo was taken that appeared to show the back of his hand covered in too-light concealer. Today, new photos have revealed that the makeup on Trump's hand was, in fact, concealing a large bruise. And this has the internet asking serious questions about the 79-year-old's health.
In July, after repeated sightings of large bruises on Trump's hand, his team revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. It seems, however, the prevailing feeling among netizens is that there's more than meets the eye when it comes to Trump's health problems. And his bruised hand and poor attempts at hiding it are only making the speculation more intense.
Yikes....so that's what it looks like without that hand makeup pic.twitter.com/7Pb4jPGiDl
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 25, 2025
One X user posted a photo of Trump in the Oval Office on August 25 that showed his bruise. "Yikes....so that's what it looks like without that hand makeup," the user wrote. "Trump's right hand without makeup looks pretty bad," said another alongside a different photo. Overall, with or without makeup, most people seem to share the same opinion of Trump's hand: this doesn't look so good.
People are increasingly curious about the truth surrounding Trump's health
Evidently attempting to use makeup to cover Donald Trump's bruise was not an effective way to divert people's attention from it. Many folks on X believed that Trump's new strategy was to leave it makeup-free and simply avoid showing it. "Trump is trying to hide the back of his right hand from cameras but here you can see the nasty bruising on it," one X user wrote. Another posted a video of Trump with the caption, "Trump covers his bruised hand, briefly takes his hand away and then quickly covers it again."
Trump covers his bruised hand, briefly takes his hand away and then quickly covers it again pic.twitter.com/ZjjRiGg6Wt
— FactPost (@factpostnews) August 25, 2025
"Release the health records," one netizen wrote, alongside photos of the bruise. Someone commented, "This looks extremely worrisome. We ought to have transparency on this." "Good Lord, I don't know what's going on but it's not good," said another commenter. Many folks think the public doesn't know the full story regarding Trump's health, and after his afterlife rant had everyone saying the same dark thing last week, people are wondering if something's really wrong.
While on "Fox & Friends," Trump expressed a desire to earn his place in heaven, saying, "I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole," per X. This sparked questions about whether Trump has reason to believe he is at the end of his life. Mysterious bruises and eyebrow-raising health questions are only worsening this speculation.