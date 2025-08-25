Close-Up Of Trump's Bruised Hand Without Makeup Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The tragic evolution of Donald Trump's bronzer obsession has had folks talking about the controversial president's makeup routine for years. However, his makeup has since piqued interest in an entirely different way. Lately, Trump's aging hands are getting worse, and everyone is talking about it. On August 22, a photo was taken that appeared to show the back of his hand covered in too-light concealer. Today, new photos have revealed that the makeup on Trump's hand was, in fact, concealing a large bruise. And this has the internet asking serious questions about the 79-year-old's health.

In July, after repeated sightings of large bruises on Trump's hand, his team revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. It seems, however, the prevailing feeling among netizens is that there's more than meets the eye when it comes to Trump's health problems. And his bruised hand and poor attempts at hiding it are only making the speculation more intense.

Yikes....so that's what it looks like without that hand makeup pic.twitter.com/7Pb4jPGiDl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 25, 2025

One X user posted a photo of Trump in the Oval Office on August 25 that showed his bruise. "Yikes....so that's what it looks like without that hand makeup," the user wrote. "Trump's right hand without makeup looks pretty bad," said another alongside a different photo. Overall, with or without makeup, most people seem to share the same opinion of Trump's hand: this doesn't look so good.