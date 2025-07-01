Trump's Aging Hands Are Getting Worse & Everyone Is Talking About It

Donald Trump's hands have taken on a life of their own since at least the 1980s, when former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter dubbed him a "short-fingered vulgarian" in Spy magazine. "To this day, I receive the occasional envelope from Trump," Carter wrote in a 2015 piece for Vanity Fair. Whether he likes it or not, the president's hands never go unnoticed. In recent appearances, social media users noticed he has been wearing concealer on his hand that gives Kimberly Guilfoyle and her cakey makeup a run for their money.

Some have speculated that Trump is trying to hide a bruise he's seemingly had for months. In February, the president's purple hand raised concerns during a visit with then-French President Emmanuel Macron, but the White House dismissed it as a strong case of hard work. "President Trump is a man of the people," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said (via NBC News). "His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

A consequence of that is, apparently, an injured hand. "President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," Leavitt explained. Speculation intensified when Trump appeared with a bruised hand in April and then again in June. But the New York Post's Miranda Devine claimed said bruises are his battle scars. "He will endure constant bruises on the back of his hands from well-wishers showing their gratitude with vigorous handshakes," she penned. However, Trump seems eager to hide those signs of his generosity.

