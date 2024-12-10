Trump's Makeup Routine Has Undergone Some Eyebrow-Raising Changes

The Trump family has experienced quite a few makeup fails over the years, and Donald Trump has led the charge.

In fact, it's the president-elect's makeup routine that usually inspires the most discussion surrounding his appearance (i.e. his orange skin). For example, Stephen Colbert joined the conversation concerning Trump's makeup routine by posing as him during a mock makeup tutorial for "The Late Show." After riffing on Trump's extra shiny appearance, Colbert showed fans how to go from "golf to rally." He kicked off the theatrics by smearing his face with bronzer before following that up with gobs of Fenty Beauty highlighter. He then took an extreme liberty by using a slice of bologna for a seamless (but not really) finish.

In 2021, Jimmy Kimmel also broached the topic of Trump's makeup routine on his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" In one segment, Kimmel joked about a rumor that Trump actually was responsible for doing his own makeup. "Of course he does his own makeup," said the host. "Look at this makeup. If a professional did this, they would be fired ... out of a cannon." As for Trump's supposed application? "He dips a pillow in cheese dust, and just starts whacking himself in the face with it," Kimmel quipped. He concluded the segment by expressing his desire to see Trump do his own makeup tutorial.

Of course, Trump's actual makeup routine is one of his most guarded secrets — at least the routine in its entirety. Over the years, facets of Trump's grooming habits have made their way into the media — including a couple of eyebrow-raising changes to them.