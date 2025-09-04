Big Changes Are Coming To SNL Season 51

The "Saturday Night Live" exodus of S51 began in August 2025 when Devon Walker shared a text message on Instagram, which simply read, "I'm out" alongside a partying emoji. Luckily, the funnyman, who'd joined the show three years earlier, quickly expanded on the news. And he also revealed that his time on the comedic institution wasn't always a laughing matter.

"To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages," Walker explained in a slightly philosophical manner. "Some of 'em last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they're not. That's the deal. You know what it is when you sign up." The Washington native, whose resume also includes sitcom "Everything's Trash" and Netflix animation "Big Mouth," then put the cat among the pigeons by describing his stint as both "really cool" and "toxic as hell."

Five days later, Walker continued the relationship metaphor in an interview with Rolling Stone, claiming that it was simply the time for him and "SNL" to go their separate ways. "There's been a lot of life stuff that I feel like I've had to miss out on," he acknowledged. "... I think that me and the show are both ready to turn the page." As for his next chapter, the psychology graduate has announced plans to land a role in a prestige drama, ideally with Academy Award winner Julianne Moore.