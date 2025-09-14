We Looked Back At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding And It's Totally Different Now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met back in the summer of 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend. After their first date, the two knew that they had found something special. They kept their new romance private for about a year, eventually going public with their relationship a few months later. One year later, Harry got down on one knee in the North Garden of their cottage at Kensington Palace. "It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well," Harry said in the couple's first post-engagement interview with BBC News.

The next six months were a whirlwind as the couple planned their wedding, which took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. With about 600 guests in tow (and another 1,200+ spectators outside), Harry and Meghan exchanged vows. Their royal wedding, held on May 19, 2018, was watched by nearly 2 billion people worldwide. The media reported on nearly every detail from the Forget-Me-Nots in Meghan's bouquet to Harry's platinum wedding band. Royal watchers around the globe seemed overjoyed for the couple, despite their controversial union, mainly because Meghan was an American divorcee of mixed race.

Nevertheless, the couple's royal wedding seemed to go off without a hitch. Flash forward seven years, and things are totally different now. From a broken family bond to secrets about their big day exposed, we're taking a look at how much has changed since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot.