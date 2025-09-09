The Hough Siblings Confess Their Most Brutal DWTS Injuries

Ahead of the Season 34 premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" and the show's 20th anniversary, super-close showbiz siblings Derek Hough and Julianne Hough took a walk down memory lane during the September 9 TVLine Spotlight conversation, recounting the good, the bad, and the ugly during their more than 17 years on the famous dance competition television series. Unfortunately, both Derek and Julianne's time on the show has come with a lot of brutal bumps and bruises.

According to Derek, some filming weeks in particular proved to be very painful for him. "Week six or seven, I would either get sick, or I got hurt, for like 10 seasons in a row," he said. At one point, Derek even dislocated his shoulder while dancing with contestant Kelly Pickler. He had just opened their number by sliding down a stair railing. "It wasn't right for three years," he said of his injury.

Meanwhile, Julianne revealed that she experienced one of the most awkward dances ever on "Dancing with the Stars" when she had an ovarian cyst burst on live television during a dance with her partner Cody Linley. "I was like, 'Just keep going, just keep going," she remembered. Following the number, she collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital and had surgery that same week. But by the following week, she was back in the saddle, raring to go. "I didn't want to leave my partner hanging, and also, this is how competitive I am ... they were gonna give it to someone else and I was like, 'ABSOLUTELY NOT.'" Early on during the panel, Derek also recalled a harrowing moment in the show's history when two audience members stormed the stage in protest of famous swimmer and contestant Ryan Lochte. "I went out there, I was like 'Hey, you! This is a family show! Meanwhile, I'm in a ruffle shirt, rhinestones. Super intimidating," he said.