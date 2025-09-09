The Hough Siblings Confess Their Most Brutal DWTS Injuries
Ahead of the Season 34 premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" and the show's 20th anniversary, super-close showbiz siblings Derek Hough and Julianne Hough took a walk down memory lane during the September 9 TVLine Spotlight conversation, recounting the good, the bad, and the ugly during their more than 17 years on the famous dance competition television series. Unfortunately, both Derek and Julianne's time on the show has come with a lot of brutal bumps and bruises.
According to Derek, some filming weeks in particular proved to be very painful for him. "Week six or seven, I would either get sick, or I got hurt, for like 10 seasons in a row," he said. At one point, Derek even dislocated his shoulder while dancing with contestant Kelly Pickler. He had just opened their number by sliding down a stair railing. "It wasn't right for three years," he said of his injury.
Meanwhile, Julianne revealed that she experienced one of the most awkward dances ever on "Dancing with the Stars" when she had an ovarian cyst burst on live television during a dance with her partner Cody Linley. "I was like, 'Just keep going, just keep going," she remembered. Following the number, she collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital and had surgery that same week. But by the following week, she was back in the saddle, raring to go. "I didn't want to leave my partner hanging, and also, this is how competitive I am ... they were gonna give it to someone else and I was like, 'ABSOLUTELY NOT.'" Early on during the panel, Derek also recalled a harrowing moment in the show's history when two audience members stormed the stage in protest of famous swimmer and contestant Ryan Lochte. "I went out there, I was like 'Hey, you! This is a family show! Meanwhile, I'm in a ruffle shirt, rhinestones. Super intimidating," he said.
Derek and Julianne Hough have enjoyed loads of success on 'Dancing with the Stars'
No pain, no gain! It's no secret that Derek Hough and Julianne Hough have enjoyed loads of success as professional dancers and entertainers — especially during their time on "Dancing with the Stars." It's reported that Julianne is worth a staggering $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Meanwhile, her brother is right behind her at a handsome $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Cha-ching!
As you may recall, both Julianne and Derek got their start on the famous competition series as pro dancers. These days, however, Julianne is now a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, and Derek serves as one of the show's three permanent judges. "It is a full circle moment coming here and being a dancer, a judge, and now hosting with Alfonso. It's pretty much the gift that keeps on giving," Julianne gushed during a get-ready-with-me video for ABC's "Good Morning America" in December 2023 about how her role has evolved over the years.
As for Derek, he's also very nostalgic about his long run on the show, and the loyal fans in particular. "To the OG fans, to the new fans, and to this entire DWTS family: I love you, I'm thankful beyond words, and here's to 20 more years of magic. Let's celebrate this incredible journey!" he penned in a sentimental Facebook post on August 29.