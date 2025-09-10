Prince Harry's Financial Flex On UK Visit Feels Like A Sly Million-Dollar Message To William

Prince Harry's latest charitable endeavor feels like a major middle finger to his brother, Prince William (and his haters). During Harry's most recent trip to the UK, where he'll be spending four days, the younger prince donated £1.1m to a children-focused charity in Nottingham, according to BBC News. During his visit to a recording studio, which is often utilized by the creative-oriented charity, Harry spoke about his motivation for donating. His hope was that "changemakers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces ... and offer hope and belonging to young people who need it most."

The outlet also stressed that the donation was derived from Harry's personal wealth, not his Archewell charity, which means that Harry is likely worth a substantial sum. After all, the millions that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, scored from their very lucrative, extended Netflix deal couldn't have run out already. And while we're sure that flexing his wealth wasn't his only motivation for donating (and it's unknown just how much Harry and Meghan have contributed overall to charity), it definitely feels like a big flex on his brother Prince William and the rest of the royal family, whom he's been feuding with for several years now.

After effectively getting cut off financially after he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals, and also losing funding for their security detail, the couple had to secure income on their own, and a big, fat check to a children's charity is a great way to slyly confirm that they're doing just fine financially.