Prince Harry's Financial Flex On UK Visit Feels Like A Sly Million-Dollar Message To William
Prince Harry's latest charitable endeavor feels like a major middle finger to his brother, Prince William (and his haters). During Harry's most recent trip to the UK, where he'll be spending four days, the younger prince donated £1.1m to a children-focused charity in Nottingham, according to BBC News. During his visit to a recording studio, which is often utilized by the creative-oriented charity, Harry spoke about his motivation for donating. His hope was that "changemakers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces ... and offer hope and belonging to young people who need it most."
The outlet also stressed that the donation was derived from Harry's personal wealth, not his Archewell charity, which means that Harry is likely worth a substantial sum. After all, the millions that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, scored from their very lucrative, extended Netflix deal couldn't have run out already. And while we're sure that flexing his wealth wasn't his only motivation for donating (and it's unknown just how much Harry and Meghan have contributed overall to charity), it definitely feels like a big flex on his brother Prince William and the rest of the royal family, whom he's been feuding with for several years now.
After effectively getting cut off financially after he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals, and also losing funding for their security detail, the couple had to secure income on their own, and a big, fat check to a children's charity is a great way to slyly confirm that they're doing just fine financially.
Prince Harry not expected to meet with Prince William or father
Although Prince Harry will spend the better part of the week in the U.K., he's not expected to meet in person with his brother, Prince William, with whom he's been feuding since he and Meghan Markle took their grievances with the royal family public in 2021. Although the couple's decision to step back from royal duties caused tension with most of the main players in the royal family, including Kate Middleton, it seems that Harry and William's once-close-knit relationship suffered the most. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if they're anywhere close to making up, despite Harry making light of complicated sibling relationships during his trip, according to E! News.
Harry is also reportedly not going to visit with his father, King Charles, who is currently navigating a cancer diagnosis. However, Roya Nikkhah of the Sunday Times seemed hopeful of a possible reunion between the father and son. "I think if there is any chance of any sort of rapprochement between Charles and Harry, they would need to meet this week," shared Nikkhah with CBS News. "I mean, they've not seen each other for 19 months. It's a very long time." They continued, "We don't know when Harry will next be back here. So I think if there isn't a meeting this week, that gives you an indication that things are really a lot worse on the king's side than we would hope."