Kamala Harris Finally Verifies Icy Jill Biden With Blistering Name-Drop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's long been rumored that former first lady Jill Biden and former vice president Kamala Harris aren't exactly fond of one another. Alas, Harris has finally confirmed the beef with a single blistering word in a sneak peek of her upcoming and highly anticipated book, aptly titled "107 Days." In an excerpt of Harris' new political memoir obtained by The Atlantic, Harris declared that president Joe Biden's decision to run for reelection resulted from "recklessness." Ruh-roh.

"It's Joe and Jill's decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we'd all been hypnotized," Harris penned. "Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness," she declared. "The stakes were simply too high. This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision." Shots fired. We repeat, shots fired.

Following the revelation that Harris was releasing her book, billed as an account of "one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history," political reporter Mark Halperin openly warned the public that the icy feud between Harris and Jill was at risk of going public. "I will tell you, and this has never been reported, barely at all. If the Biden people decide that Kamala is coming after Joe Biden, wait till you hear the Palinesque stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run. And how much they decided, 'Not happening. She's not up to this,'" Halperin said during the August 1st episode of his show "The Morning Meeting." "It's not like they're at war currently, but I'm telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is gonna escalate in a big way," Halperin added.