Kamala Harris Finally Verifies Icy Jill Biden With Blistering Name-Drop
It's long been rumored that former first lady Jill Biden and former vice president Kamala Harris aren't exactly fond of one another. Alas, Harris has finally confirmed the beef with a single blistering word in a sneak peek of her upcoming and highly anticipated book, aptly titled "107 Days." In an excerpt of Harris' new political memoir obtained by The Atlantic, Harris declared that president Joe Biden's decision to run for reelection resulted from "recklessness." Ruh-roh.
"It's Joe and Jill's decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we'd all been hypnotized," Harris penned. "Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness," she declared. "The stakes were simply too high. This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision." Shots fired. We repeat, shots fired.
Following the revelation that Harris was releasing her book, billed as an account of "one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history," political reporter Mark Halperin openly warned the public that the icy feud between Harris and Jill was at risk of going public. "I will tell you, and this has never been reported, barely at all. If the Biden people decide that Kamala is coming after Joe Biden, wait till you hear the Palinesque stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run. And how much they decided, 'Not happening. She's not up to this,'" Halperin said during the August 1st episode of his show "The Morning Meeting." "It's not like they're at war currently, but I'm telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is gonna escalate in a big way," Halperin added.
The Kamala Harris and Jill Biden showdown has been a long time coming
Still, book or no book, the public showdown between Kamala Harris and Jill Biden has been a long time coming. As you may recall, rumors first started swirling in 2022, when it was reported that Jill, the self-proclaimed "holder of grudges," was none too happy with her presidential hopeful husband's decision to tap Harris as his running mate. "There are millions of people in the United States. Why ... do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?" authors Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin quoted Jill as saying in the confines of their book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," referring to the multiple times Harris dissed Joe at the June 2019 Democratic primary debate about his opposition to federally mandated busing. According to Edward-Isaac Dovere, author of "Battle for the Soul," Jill's brutal response to Harris' attack on Joe occurred during a group call, wherein she allegedly uttered the phrase "Go f*** yourself!"
Alas, things reportedly went from bad to worse between the women once Harris was appointed as the new Democratic Party nominee in the 2024 United States Presidential Election. "Let's just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded," Jill told The Washington Post in January 2025 when asked about the end of her time at the White House. "I don't know. I learned a lot about human nature," she added.