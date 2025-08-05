Kamala Harris & The Bidens' Icy Feud Is At Risk Of Going Public (With A Sarah Palin Twist)

Kamala Harris' reported feud with the Bidens is at risk of going public — at least if one journalist is to be believed. Reports of Harris' feud with Jill Biden have circulated for months since the former vice president lost the presidential election to Donald Trump after Joe Biden dropped out of the race at the last minute. Harris' rumored feud with former First Lady Jill Biden, especially, has been quite tense, according to the Daily Mail. While they put on a united front during the election, things were reportedly way tenser between Harris, Jill, and Joe behind the scenes and after the election.

Despite the reported feud, neither party has publicly bashed the other. Now, it's being reported that their discontent could become public fodder. According to political reporter Mark Halperin, Joe and Jill's camp are on standby to see if Harris decides to speak out negatively about Joe's mental efficiency as she promotes her new book, "107 Days." However, what's more interesting is that the stories about Harris will reportedly be "Palinesque," mimicking the smear campaign that former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin faced that centered on stories suggesting that she wasn't a good candidate for president. "If the Biden people decide that Kamala is coming after Joe Biden, wait till you hear the Palinesque stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run," shared Halperin on "The Morning Meeting" (via The Daily Beast). "And how much they decided, 'Not happening. She's not up to this.'"