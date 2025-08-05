Kamala Harris & The Bidens' Icy Feud Is At Risk Of Going Public (With A Sarah Palin Twist)
Kamala Harris' reported feud with the Bidens is at risk of going public — at least if one journalist is to be believed. Reports of Harris' feud with Jill Biden have circulated for months since the former vice president lost the presidential election to Donald Trump after Joe Biden dropped out of the race at the last minute. Harris' rumored feud with former First Lady Jill Biden, especially, has been quite tense, according to the Daily Mail. While they put on a united front during the election, things were reportedly way tenser between Harris, Jill, and Joe behind the scenes and after the election.
Despite the reported feud, neither party has publicly bashed the other. Now, it's being reported that their discontent could become public fodder. According to political reporter Mark Halperin, Joe and Jill's camp are on standby to see if Harris decides to speak out negatively about Joe's mental efficiency as she promotes her new book, "107 Days." However, what's more interesting is that the stories about Harris will reportedly be "Palinesque," mimicking the smear campaign that former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin faced that centered on stories suggesting that she wasn't a good candidate for president. "If the Biden people decide that Kamala is coming after Joe Biden, wait till you hear the Palinesque stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run," shared Halperin on "The Morning Meeting" (via The Daily Beast). "And how much they decided, 'Not happening. She's not up to this.'"
Is Kamala Harris done with politics?
Kamala Harris taking over the reins of Joe Biden's 2024 presidential election campaign was enough to cause tension between her and the Bidens. However, there have been more severe slights behind the scenes. Harris reportedly took offense to Joe Biden claiming that if he had stayed in the election, the presidency would've been his. While speaking with USA Today, Biden confidently asserted his victory over Trump. "It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes, based on the polling," he said when asked about his thoughts about a Biden/Trump race (via Wall Street Journal). And though he later threw Harris a bone, claiming he believed that she could've also beaten Trump, she reportedly felt slighted.
Despite the whisperings of a potential public takedown, it's also possible that Harris has no plans on throwing Biden under the bus in order to stage her political comeback. In fact, there's no guarantee that Harris is seeking to return to politics. During an August 2025 appearance on Stephen Colbert's late-night show, Harris seemed reluctant to re-enter the political arena. "Recently, I made the decision that I just — for now — I don't want to go back in the system," she said (via The Guardian). "I think it's broken," She continued, "I always believed, that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles. And I think right now that they're not as strong as they need to be. And for now, I don't want to go back into that system."