Jill Biden Is Feuding With More Than Just Kamala As Her Icy List Of Enemies Grows

Nancy Pelosi hasn't responded to Jill Biden's comments about the state of their friendship, but she has spoken about Joe Biden's re-election campaign. "Now I was really asking for a better campaign," she admitted to The Washington Post in August 2024. "We did not have a campaign that was on the path to victory. Members knew that in their districts." She also revealed that, though she didn't explicitly call for Biden to drop out of the race, her public show of uncertainty on "Morning Joe" opened the floodgates for others. "It was not my intention to put him on the spot on the show," she shared, adding, "He may think that my statement unleashed something — I don't know, because I haven't spoken to him since."

Pelosi's interview arrived two months before Jill appeared on "Good Morning America" and expressed support for Joe's decision to not seek a second term in office. "I've had such a great four years," she shared during the interview (via The Guardian). "I mean really it has been the honor of our lives. It'll be tough to maybe step away from it, but we're starting a new chapter of our lives. A new journey." She continued, "It's time for something new. It was the right call." Elsewhere in the interview, she praised Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign efforts. "There's a lot of energy out there," added Jill. "Kamala Harris is going to win this, and it's going to be just another chapter for the White House."

Obviously, her feelings have evolved.