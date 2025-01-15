Jill Biden Is Feuding With More Than Just Kamala As Her Icy List Of Enemies Grows
First Lady Jill Biden has been feuding with Vice President Kamala Harris, whom she reportedly didn't personally support as President Joe Biden's pick for vice president. "There are millions of people in the United States. Why ... do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?" Jill reportedly said in response to an unflattering comment Harris made about Joe in the past, according to the book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" (via The Guardian). Despite the public-facing support Jill eventually dished out for the VP over the second half of 2024, it's been rumored that her animosity towards Harris exploded after Joe gave in to calls to step down over concerns about his cognitive abilities, which resulted in Harris running for president on the Democratic side.
However, Harris, who lost the election to Donald Trump, isn't Jill's only enemy. The first lady has also taken issue with friend and Representative Nancy Pelosi, who she feels stood with the group of Democrats who withdrew their support from Joe during his re-election campaign. "Let's just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded," Jill shared with the The Washington Post about the final stretch of her husband's campaign, which eventually saw him throw his support behind his vice president. "I learned a lot about human nature." On Pelosi specifically, who failed to firmly support the narrative that Joe was determined to stick out the election, Jill said, "We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing."
What Nancy Pelosi has said about Joe Biden
Nancy Pelosi hasn't responded to Jill Biden's comments about the state of their friendship, but she has spoken about Joe Biden's re-election campaign. "Now I was really asking for a better campaign," she admitted to The Washington Post in August 2024. "We did not have a campaign that was on the path to victory. Members knew that in their districts." She also revealed that, though she didn't explicitly call for Biden to drop out of the race, her public show of uncertainty on "Morning Joe" opened the floodgates for others. "It was not my intention to put him on the spot on the show," she shared, adding, "He may think that my statement unleashed something — I don't know, because I haven't spoken to him since."
Pelosi's interview arrived two months before Jill appeared on "Good Morning America" and expressed support for Joe's decision to not seek a second term in office. "I've had such a great four years," she shared during the interview (via The Guardian). "I mean really it has been the honor of our lives. It'll be tough to maybe step away from it, but we're starting a new chapter of our lives. A new journey." She continued, "It's time for something new. It was the right call." Elsewhere in the interview, she praised Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign efforts. "There's a lot of energy out there," added Jill. "Kamala Harris is going to win this, and it's going to be just another chapter for the White House."
Obviously, her feelings have evolved.