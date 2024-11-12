Jill Biden And Kamala Harris Seemingly Confirm Feud Rumors In Icy Video

The rupture between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris reportedly began back in 2019, when Harris was running for president, campaigning against Joe Biden. In an early debate, Harris pushed back against Joe over his previous track record of supporting segregationist policies. This seems to have ruffled the feathers of Jill, who is ferociously loyal to her husband and family. When it was decided that Joe would drop out of the 2024 presidential race, sources told the Daily Mail that Jill was upset about the push for him to step aside. But after Joe pivoted to support Harris in her presidential bid, Jill begrudgingly followed suit.

The first lady attended some efforts to encourage people to vote for Harris and was behind several voter registration and early voting campaigns. However, it's possible that Jill's support for Harris really boiled down to the fact that Harris' campaign was seen as an extension of the Biden presidential legacy. Now that Harris has lost the election, it seems all love has been lost between her and Jill. Especially with the message Jill sent with her Election Day outfit.

Veterans Day was the first time President Biden and Vice President Harris appeared together since the election. This layered an incredibly somber tone over an already heavy holiday honoring those lost to war and conflicts. Harris was at Joe's side as he silently laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. A silence which followed Harris and Jill for the rest of the ceremony and beyond.