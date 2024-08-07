The Shady Side Of Jill Biden

Jill and Joe Biden say they met on a blind date set up by one of Joe Biden's brothers. As Joe told Meet Cutes NYC, it was 1975 when he received a call from Frank Biden telling him, "I go to school with this woman — you'll love her. She is beautiful, and she doesn't like politics.” The then-33-year-old senator was instantly smitten with the 24-year-old college student, and the rest is history. It's a sweet story, but Jill's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, claims it isn't true. Speaking with Inside Edition, Stevenson said that Jill and Joe Biden met through him in 1972 — three years earlier than they claimed.

Jill and Stevenson married in 1970, and two years later, Stevenson was fundraising for Joe Biden as he ran for the Senate for the first time. "Right before the election in '72, Jill, Joe, [Joe's first wife] Neilia, and I were in his kitchen," he claimed, slamming, "How do you forget that?"

Stevenson maintains that Jill and Joe began an affair but didn't rouse his suspicions until 1974. He told MailOnline he knew something was off when he had the opportunity to meet Bruce Springsteen and asked his wife to come along. "She said no," he recalled. "She had to look after Joe's kids, Beau and Hunter." The final straw came when he learned that Biden had been spotted driving Jill's car. "I asked Jill to leave the house, which she did," he told the outlet.