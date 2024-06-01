The Scathing Claim Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Made About Her & Joe

It's no secret that both Joe and Jill Biden were married to other people prior to their own union. However, more than 40 years after they said their "I do"s, Jill's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson made a very bold assertion. That is, he claimed Jill and Joe's relationship began as an affair.

Many are well aware that Joe's first wife, Neilia Biden died in a heartbreaking car accident in the early 1970s. The details of the end of Jill's previous marriage, though, only became public knowledge in 2020. At the time, Stevenson told the Daily Mail that he'd written a memoir — and that he'd been candid about Jill's alleged unfaithfulness in it.

According to Stevenson, he and Jill had met the now-president back when he was running for Senate. Stevenson explained that he'd funded part of Joe's campaign, and he, Jill, Joe, and Neilia ended up becoming pretty close. In fact, he shared with the outlet that they'd even sat together at the Biden family's kitchen table. However, after Neilia's death, Jill got significantly closer to Joe — and Stevenson claims that's where the problems started. Even so, he told the outlet that it wasn't until a very surprising situation involving Bruce Springsteen arose that he believed Jill and Joe were more than just close friends.